Cardi B Had To Be Restrained Throughout Offset Police Encounter

“That is my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?” the rapper yelled whereas restrained by a pal, in accordance with The Daily Mail .

Cardi B confronted the officers who detained her husband, Migos rapper Offset , who was questioned Saturday (October 24) about allegedly brandishing a gun at Trump supporters holding a rally in Beverly Hills.

She reportedly rolled up on the scene in a black Rolls Royce as Offset argued with the cops, who dragged him out of his car when he refused to show off the engine. Offset’s followers watched the site visitors cease on his Instagram Stay.

Greater than 2,500 attended the rally at which Offset’s spokesperson informed PEOPLE that “aggressive Trump supporter” attacked the rapper. Offset defined to the cops that somebody “beat my automotive up with a flag.”

RELATED: Cardi B And Offset Spark Rumors Of Reuniting At Her Las Vegas Birthday Party

The police arrested Cardi B’s 20-year-old cousin, Marcelo Almanazar, a passenger within the car and charged him with carrying a hid weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000. Offset was launched with out cost.