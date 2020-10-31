Cardi B Rocks Tight Blue Catsuit & Matching Wig Costume Subsequent To Shirtless Husband Offset — Watch

Cardi B has kicked off Halloween with a go to to a haunted home. She rocked a determine hugging blue catsuit and a loopy blue and inexperienced wig, with beau Offset in tow.

Cardi B is at all times doing absolutely the most! The “WAP” hitmaker visited a haunted home forward of Halloween on October 30, and revealed considered one of her wackiest hair appears to be like but. She took to her Instagram Tales to doc the night, exhibiting off her summary wig which featured a vibrant blue hue with neon inexperienced, puzzle piece-shaped highlights positioned all around the hair for an eye catching impact. She paired the next-level glam look with an electrical blue catsuit which clearly matched her hair!

The singer visited a haunted home with Offset and gave followers a glimpse into their night. Whereas within the automobile, she confirmed off her white Reebok sneakers, black fur coat, and extremely lengthy pale pink nails. Upon returning house, she slipped into some fluffy pink slippers and filmed a selfie video within the mirror. “Am I getting massive babe?” she asks Offset, to which he replies, “Huge? No.” Cardi continued, “I really feel like I received a little bit larger,” earlier than Offset flexed his muscle groups and insisted he was the one “getting massive.”

We will’t wait to see what Cardi wears on the thirty first, however within the meantime we’ll be Ciara‘s costume, which confirmed her dressed like fellow singer Cardi B! Ciara seemed precisely like her when she recreated the Invasion Of Privateness album cowl from 2018, hanging the very same pose and even sticking her tongue out!

After telling her followers to “Swipe to the best for a Shock,” the “One, Two Step” singer shared a clip of herself and her six-year-old mini-me son, Future Jr., who was dressed as Cardi’s husband, Offset! Little Future completely rocked the rapper’s signature lengthy locks, together with fark sun shades and an all black look that includes a gold chain and cross necklace!