WAVERLY – The Adult Education Keep on Learning series at Wartburg College is looking for moderators for the 2021-22 academic year.

Moderators often have expertise in a hobby, interest, or topic that they want to share with others. The format is a four-part series (two hours per session) that is taught personally on Thursday mornings during the school year on the Wartburg campus. The application for the moderator, details on the program and descriptions of this year’s meetings can be found at www.wartburg.edu/kol.

The steering committee, in cooperation with the Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office, examines the applications and selects the speakers who will be awarded a scholarship.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by the Waverly Health Center. Further information is available from the Alumni & Parent Relations Office on 319-352-8491, by email to [email protected] or at www.wartburg.edu/kol.