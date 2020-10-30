Cartoon: The nearer

Joe Biden had Barack Obama as his nearer on the marketing campaign path and President Trump has COVID-19. There are such a lot of causes Trump ought to be voted (perp-walked?) out of workplace however the way he handled the pandemic rises to the highest of the checklist.

The indicators had been there from the beginning — a denial of science, resentment towards individuals who know greater than he does and an insistence that he’s the neatest man within the room on any topic beneath the solar. Being complicit within the deaths of hundreds of individuals in the US is such a transparent minimize demonstration of his unfitness for workplace. (As is different clear-cutting within the works.)

Trump continues to be treating a lethal virus prefer it’s certainly one of his actual property offers: bluster, lie and ignore the actual numbers. Right here’s hoping that the non-partisan concern of, um, surviving as a human is foremost in folks’s minds after they solid their vote for president. And if that doesn’t work, hopefully remembering the Trump administration’s torturing children, corruption and white supremacy will persuade voters make the right alternative.

Benefit from the cartoon, and bear in mind you may support my work over on my Patreon pages — the place you’ll discover prints, sketches, behind-the-scenes movies and different goodies!