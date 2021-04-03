This story follows a recent investigation by that news organization into how counties in the Bay Area are using fines to enforce their COVID-19 public health orders. Click here to read the main story.

The Cats Restaurant and Bar – a kind of landmark for drivers in Santa Cruz who have a prominent presence on Highway 17 southbound due to their prominent presence – have been fined $ 77,500 for being live late at night Providing indoor adult entertainment and violating other COVID-19 public health regulations on Santa Clara County Records.

Documents recently obtained from this news organization indicate that the owners of The Cats violated the county zoning, business and health regulations by offering “adult entertainment” without permission from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am

The district’s zone code defines an “adult entertainment facility” as a facility in which “topless or bottomless dancers, strippers, or entertainers regularly display certain anatomical areas for customer or customer observation”.

Located in an unincorporated area on Santa Cruz Highway 17533 near Los Gatos, The Cats falls under the jurisdiction and laws of the county.

Adult entertainment is prohibited in most areas of Santa Clara County and requires a permit in the few places where it is allowed. According to James Stephens of the county’s Code Enforcement Department, The Cats is located in a zoned district where adult entertainment is prohibited.

District officials said they received several complaints about an “unlawful operation” at The Cats over the winter. They said they made several unsuccessful attempts by phone and email to contact the restaurant and issued a warning letter before finally visiting the establishment in person.

During a site visit on Jan. 9, law enforcement officers identified several violations of public health regulations designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as: B. Those that require social distancing, the wearing of masks and signs with the permitted capacity.

The police also found that the restaurant offered indoor dining and entertainment for adults between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM. At the time, state public health regulations banned indoor and outdoor eating in Santa Clara County.

The company fined a total of US $ 77,500 for failing to correct the violations and failing to provide a declaration of compliance within 72 hours.

“During the inspection, you confirmed to me that your business facility allowed indoor operations and live entertainment (you claimed it was live streamed and not seen by individuals in person) after 10:00 p.m. at the infringement address,” the company said a code The law enforcement officer wrote in the notice to Cats owner Aaron Crites and owner Mark E. Edwards.

When asked by the news organization what kind of “live entertainment” they had, a spokesman for the county rated it simply as “adult entertainment.”

Santa Clara County wanted to stop COVID by penalizing companies for breaking the rules. That’s how it works

Efforts to reach The Cats restaurant operator and owner were unsuccessful on Friday. The restaurant has been closed for more than a month, and although the website says “Open soon,” it doesn’t say when the owners plan to resume eating.

The owners of The Cats have not yet paid any of the $ 77,500 fines. It was unclear Friday whether they appealed the fines or brought in a lawyer to reduce them.

When asked if any other form of enforcement had been taken against the company, the Santa Clara District Sheriff’s Office said the district’s code enforcement department was dealing with the matter.

The Cats Roadhouse was established in its current location in 1896 as a stopover for horse and carts on the way to San Jose, as well as a “rowdy social club for local residents,” according to the restaurant’s website. Over the past century, the house has served as a speakeasy, real estate, weapons, and sports store. It was converted back into a restaurant and bar in 1967.

Santa Clara County, along with six other counties in the Bay Area and several others across the state, passed new laws last summer authorizing their public health officials against companies and individuals who violate COVID-19 public health regulations Healthcare violates civil fines. With most law enforcement agencies reluctant to enforce the orders as criminal cases, the counties decided to treat violations as civil violations subject to fines.

An investigation story released by that news organization last month found that Santa Clara County has hit companies that violate COVID-19 public health regulations far harder than any other counties.

The Cats is one of approximately 400 companies that Santa Clara County fined a total of $ 5.7 million for violating such orders as of March 1. In contrast, six other counties in the Bay Area that impose fines for similar violations have raised a total of $ 82,000 from 68 companies in total, according to an analysis of the data from each county.