CBS Indignant Philly Cops Didn’t Let Knife-Wielding Attacker Wound or Kill Them

How anti-police was the CBS Night Information? Effectively, throughout their Tuesday night time newscast, anchor Norah O’Donnell and correspondent Jericka Duncan appeared upset that two Philadelphia cops shot and killed a knife-wielding attacker as an alternative of letting the person wound or kill them. And naturally, there was no point out of how defunding the police presumably had an impact on the end result of the scenario.

Main into the story, O’Donnell failed to say the attacker was threatening and chasing officers with a knife as she lamented how “police shot and killed a black man in entrance of his household.” She additionally famous the taking pictures had led to violent protests Monday night time.

“Tonight, the Nationwide Guard on alert in Philadelphia after demonstrations turned violent Monday night time. Police say 30 of their officers had been injured, together with one feminine officer whose leg was damaged after she was hit by a automobile,” Duncan started her report, exhibiting a video of the officer being struck by a rushing black pick-up truck.

As if it was any much less of a risk to the lives of the officers, Duncan then tried to downplay the inciting insistent by parroting claims the weapon was only a “dinner knife”:

DUNCAN: The unrest is fueled by the taking pictures loss of life of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. In cellular phone video, he is seen strolling in direction of police. His household claims he had a dinner knife. UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER: Put the knife down! DUNCAN: Wallace’s mom tried to intervene. UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER: Transfer, transfer, transfer. DUNCAN: Two officers with their weapons drawn repeatedly requested him to drop the weapon. [Gunfire] Police say the officers fired not less than seven photographs every.

“That is simply the newest in police-involved shootings which have led to protests, together with one in Waukegan, Illinois,” she stated, including no element or details from that different taking pictures. As an alternative, she performed a soundbite of a girl concerned within the incident.

Shifting again to the Philadelphia incident with a clip of a girl screaming “black lives matter,” Duncan tried to additional twist the assault in opposition to the officers with feedback from the household’s lawyer saying: “Wallace’s pregnant spouse informed authorities that her husband was bipolar.” Right here was Duncan with lawyer Shaka Johnson:

DUNCAN: You preserve this was an unjustified police taking pictures? JOHNSON: Completely. I’ve a difficulty with the truth that somebody with verifiable psychological well being points was gunned down on the street in entrance of his household.

Duncan additional blamed the officers by addressing questions on why the officers didn’t use tasers? “Effectively, the police chief commissioner stated that the officers concerned within the taking pictures did not have them,” she scoffed. In the meantime, on NBC Nightly Information, correspondent Ron Allen famous that Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw cited price range restraints.

It’s attention-grabbing that Duncan refused to notice that reality. Particularly since, again in June, the Philadelphia Metropolis Council determined to cancel a $19 million increase in police funding and diverted an additional $14 million.

That’s what defunding the police buys you.

