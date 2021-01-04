CBS Rips DeSantis for Shifting Doses, Tout Cuomo Menace to Effective Hospitals

CBS Night Information was pleased with the double customary they utilized to Republicans and Democrats. Throughout their Monday newscast, nationwide correspondent Manuel Bojorquez chided Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for threatening to take vaccine doses from hospitals not distributing them quick sufficient. However in the identical report, he touted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for threatening to nice hospitals $100,000 for a similar factor.

“Effectively, thus far, greater than four-and-a-half million COVID pictures have been given out. However that’s only a fraction of the 20 million initially anticipated by the top of 2020,” anchor Norah O’Donnell prefaced to inform viewers simply how sluggish the distribution was going.

And as his report started, Bojorquez instantly attacked Florida. “Lengthy strains in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas are the place overburdened techniques meet overwhelming demand,” he stated. “Florida’s governor pinned the issue on some hospitals.”

He then performed this soundbite of DeSantis talking to the press: “Hospitals that don’t do an excellent job of getting the vaccine out could have their allocations transferred to hospitals which might be doing an excellent job.”

Bojorquez leaped on the alternative to color the Republican Governor as unreasonable and counsel he prompted the issue:

BOJORQUEZ: However the Governor’s determination to open up vaccination to anybody over 65, forward of some important employees, has added to the crunch. Physician Robert Goldszer says Mt. Sinai medical middle in Miami seaside has 10,000 folks scheduled. So, you are going as quick as you possibly can proper now. DR. ROBERT GOLDSZER: We’re going full tilt, we’ll 7 pm at night time, Saturday and Sunday.

Whereas CBS was making an attempt to make it appear as if DeSantis was choosing on Mt. Sinai particularly, it was by no means the case.

A short while later, Bojorquez tried to make it appear as if the whole lot was going swimmingly in New York regardless of their huge failures. “There may be progress. In Queens, New York, nurse Sandra Lindsay, who famously obtained one of many first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, received her second dose to finish the vaccination,” he boasted.

Following the video portion of the phase, he bragged about Cuomo’s plan to punish hospitals falling behind with their vaccine distribution. “New York’s governor is threatening to nice hospitals as much as $100,000 for not utilizing up their provide of vaccine inside one week,” he touted.

Hospitals had been already feeling monetary ache as a result of they needed to put elective procedures and different providers on maintain due to the pandemic, some had even needed to fireplace nurses and provides out pay cuts. In the meantime, CBS was lauding Cuomo’s risk to place them additional in a gap. DeSantis simply needed to maneuver vaccine doses round to the place they might be higher utilized, and he was catching flak for it.

CBS nonetheless refuses to cowl Cuomo’s slaughter of nursing residence residents and his cover-up of the whole variety of deaths in such amenities.

This was CBS’s double customary on full, unabashed show.

The transcript is beneath, click on “develop” to learn: