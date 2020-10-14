‘Movie star Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Married Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice

In a stunning new interview, former ‘Movie star Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan claims Donald Trump tried to kiss her on two totally different events, and she or he needed to ‘remind’ him that was a married man.

Claudia Jordan, a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, spilled the tea about her previous encounters with Donald Trump. — and, it’s not an excellent search for the president. However, what else is new? Throughout an look on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef this week, Claudia alleged that Trump tried to kiss her on not one, however two events whereas he was married to First Woman Melania Trump. — One thing Claudia alleges she shut down, quick. HollywoodLife reached out to the White Home for remark.

“Oh, earlier than I acquired ‘Apprentice’, we had been identical to the yr or the yr main as much as the present. He was making an attempt it just a little bit, you understand, he would sort of do it … He tried to kiss me one time, twice,” the reality star, 47, stated, recalling, “And I needed to remind him that he was married. That was like, ‘You aren’t placing that tongue in my mouth. This isn’t going to occur. Completely not.’“

Regardless of not mentioning the precise time of the alleged encounter, Claudia famous that Trump, 74, was already married to Melania, 50, on the time. “Yeah. I imply, everybody is aware of he cheats on her,” she claimed concerning the First Woman. “And so does she, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so large.”

Claudia continued, “I do know he did like me as an individual. I do know he floated and he did attempt to kiss me twice, however I wasn’t gonna associate with that. And you understand, he tried me a pair occasions, however I used to be nonetheless in a position to, like I stated, curve, which numerous ladies, we shouldn’t must have the ability, however numerous us do have that ability. We have now to love navigate the place, okay, it wasn’t sexual assault,” she clarified. “I’m not going to say that, however you are attempting it and you’re a married man. And let me remind you, you might be married to Melania and I’m not her. So you’ll be able to put your little orange lips in your spouse and we are able to do enterprise however you might be gonna be over there.”