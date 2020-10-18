Celeb Secret Infants: Emily Maynard, Mindy Kaling & Extra Stars Who Had Shock Pregnancies

Emily Maynard, Mindy Kaling, & Billie Lourd are a number of of the various stars who have been in a position to maintain their pregnancies beneath wraps till they gave beginning — see a few of the most surprising proper right here.

Celebrities like Emily Maynard, 34, Billie Lourd, 28, Kylie Jenner, 23, and Iggy Azalea, 30, could also be in a significant highlight more often than not nevertheless it doesn’t imply they’ll’t maintain an enormous secret, like having a child, in the event that they wish to! These women are simply a few of the many stars who’ve shocked followers with a reported or confirmed beginning announcement in recent times. Whether or not they have been welcoming their first little one or including to their brood, there have been loads of intelligent and cautious mother and father within the movie, tv, and music trade who wished to maintain their valuable and vital life change non-public and we’re having a look at a few of the most memorable proper right here.

Emily Maynard

Emily shocked many individuals when she introduced she was anticipating her fifth little one with husband Tyler Johnson on Oct. 16. Simply someday later, the Bachelorette star made an excellent greater announcement when her child woman was welcomed into the world. “child #5….oh heavenly day….” she captioned an Instagram video that confirmed her on the hospital the second the brand new addition arrived, which could be seen beneath. “{thanks @heartstonefilms for serving to me with my concepts and quick deadlines ❤️} @mtylerjohnson.”

Emily and Tyler already share three sons, together with Jennings, 5, Gibson, 4, and Gatlin, 2. She additionally has a 15-year-old daughter Josephine, whom she shared with the late race automobile driver Ricky Hendrick.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, is likely one of the newest celebrities to disclose that she secretly welcomed a child in 2020. The 41-year-old The Mindy Project actress confirmed she welcomed her second little one, son Spencer, on Sept. 3. However she waited till an Oct. 8 look on The Late Present to interrupt the information. “I’m telling it for the primary time now, it feels so unusual. However I gave beginning to a child boy on September 3,” Mindy revealed to Stephen Colbert. “I do know! I do know! That is information to lots of people..It’s true,” she added, because the late evening host exclaimed, “Nobody even knew you have been pregnant!”

Because of most stars staying beneath the radar and in quarantine for many of 2020, Mindy was in a position to conceal her child bump from followers. As with her first pregnancy in 2017, Mindy has not named who the daddy of her little one is, elevating her household as a proud single mother. She gave beginning to daughter Katherine “Equipment” Kaling in Dec. 2017, with Mindy staying secretive about her precise arrival date. This time round at the very least followers know her son’s birthdate.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd stunned the world when she introduced the arrival of son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell presumably with fiancé Austen Rydell, additionally 28. “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she captioned an cute photograph of the newborn’s toes, including a number of blue coronary heart and crown emojis. The Scream Queens alum didn’t announce her being pregnant previous to the photograph, nevertheless, got engaged to Austin in June 2020.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s being pregnant together with her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, was one which was rumored and reported however by no means confirmed till three days after her beginning, on Tremendous Bowl Sunday, nonetheless. The brunette magnificence took to Instagram on Feb. 4, 2018 to share a video she made from her being pregnant journey together with a particular message to followers that defined why she determined to maintain every little thing a secret up till that time.

“I’m sorry for protecting you at the hours of darkness by all of the assumptions. I perceive you’re used to me bringing you alongside on all my journeys,” she wrote within the message. “my being pregnant was one I selected to not do in entrance of the world. I knew for myself I wanted to arrange for this function of a lifetime in essentially the most optimistic, stress free, and wholesome manner I knew how.” You possibly can learn the total message above.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy had everybody in awe when she announced the beginning of a son with Playboi Carti, 23, on June 10. She took to her Instagram story to share an easy message that learn, “I’ve a son. “I stored ready for the suitable time to say one thing nevertheless it feels just like the extra time passes the extra I understand I’m all the time going to really feel anxious to share information that enormous with the world.”

“I wish to maintain his life non-public however wished to make it clear he isn’t a secret and I like him past phrases,” she concluded with out going into any additional element.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 48, proved she’s as much as greater and extra vital issues since she give up appearing when she shared the shock birth announcement of her and husband Benji Madden‘s daughter on Jan. 3. “Blissful New 12 months from the Maddens! We’re so comfortable, blessed and grateful to start this new decade by asserting the beginning of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she revealed in an Instagram message earlier than admitting that the little woman “has immediately captured our hearts and accomplished our household.”

Cameron continued the message by explaining she needs to guard her “infant’s” privateness and received’t be posting photos of her. You possibly can learn the total message above.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel, 38, and Justin Timberlake, 39, didn’t affirm their child information themselves, however their pal Brian McKnight did! The R&B singer admitted that the couple, who’ve been married since 2012, welcomed their second child in July. “Having children and having his family, I feel [Justin] took a while to give attention to these issues as a result of these issues are crucial,” Brian EXCLUSIVELY defined to HollywoodLife. “I feel if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make it possible for that’s safe, after which he’ll deliver us into his music. And being impressed! He simply had a brand new child. I feel that’s going to be actually inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music primarily based on that, I’m positive.”

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig, 47, hinted that she was going to turn out to be a mom quickly on the Mom’s Day episode of Saturday Night time Reside in Could however the information wasn’t confirmed till the next month when E! Information reported that the comedienne and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins through surrogate earlier this yr.

Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere, 71, and spouse Alejandra Silva, 37, welcomed a second little one at their New York residence earlier this yr, in accordance with ¡Hola! journal. The kid is reportedly a boy. They’re already mother and father to a boy named Alexander, who was born in 2019.

Jessica Chastain & Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain, 43, and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 38, reportedly turned mother and father of a kid again in 2018. In March, she was noticed with a child provider strapped to her chest throughout an outing, prompting hypothesis that they just lately welcomed a second little one.

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull, 42, and husband George Lewis stored their first little one beneath wraps earlier than asserting the beginning in March. The Heart Stage and Fits actress shared the comfortable information of a brand new son in an Instagram post that included a screenshot of a Individuals article concerning the beginning. “My newest venture,” she wrote alongside it.

Elijah Wooden & Mette-Marie Kongsved

Elijah Wooden, 39, confirmed that he turned a father throughout an interview on Late Night time with Seth Meyers in Feb. He defined that he and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved discovered concerning the being pregnant on Christmas Eve 2018. “I haven’t had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve]’,” he stated within the interview. “And that evening, I discovered we have been pregnant. On Christmas Eve.”