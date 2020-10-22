Charlamagne Tha God On Trump’s Technique To Get Black Votes: ‘It Works’

Amid social media backlash towards Ice Dice and 50 Cent, who each waded into political scorching water this previous week for his or her seeming assist for Donald Trump, Charlamagne Tha God says he understands why younger Black males are drawn to the present president.

“In relation to Black folks you see who perhaps are displaying assist for Trump, I feel it’s as a result of Trump is definitely speaking to younger black male voters,” he informed Don Lemon in an interview on Tuesday. “He’s directing advertisements towards them. They’re a bunch that by no means get courted. Black folks don’t get courted both as an entire. However that outdated Democratic regime speaks to outdated Black males and so they assume all people else within the Black neighborhood and black households are going to fall in line.”

The radio host added, “Trump is focusing on younger black males in promos and advertising. It really works.”

Requested if he was happy that Joe Biden, who’s working towards Trump because the Democratic nominee, selected Senator Kamala Harris as his working mate, Charlamagne responded, “Completely. I imply, once we have been pushing for Joe Biden to select a Black girl as his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in thoughts. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll let you know that in a heartbeat. I’m not essentially voting for Joe Biden.”

It isn’t clear what particularly he meant about his vote, however it’s doable Charlamagne is indicating that he is voting for the Biden/Harris ticket for Kamala Harris, not out of enthusiasm for Joe Biden. “I’m gonna be trustworthy with you, Don,” he concluded. “I’m simply so uninterested in, like, outdated white male management in politics.”