Chevron income plummets greater than 30% within the third quarter as Covid slams demand

Chevron on Friday reported its second straight quarter of losses after income throughout the third quarter fell 32% yr over yr, hammered by Covid-19.

Amid declining oil costs Chevron mentioned it carried out aggressive cost-cutting measures.

The oil big misplaced $207 million throughout the quarter. On an adjusted foundation, Chevron earned 11 cents per share, much better than the 27 cent per share loss anticipated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Chevron’s income got here in at $24.45 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $25.8 billion.

In the course of the second quarter, the oil big misplaced $1.59 per share on an adjusted foundation, whereas income got here in at $13.49 billion.

Within the third quarter a yr earlier, the corporate earned $1.36 per share on $36.12 billion in income.

“Third quarter outcomes had been down from a yr in the past, primarily as a result of decrease commodity costs and margins ensuing from the influence of COVID-19,” Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth mentioned in a press release. “The world’s financial system continues to function beneath pre-pandemic ranges, impacting demand for our merchandise that are carefully linked to financial exercise.”

As power firms battle amid depressed oil costs, Chevron mentioned its capital spending declined 48% and its working bills had been down 12%.

“We stay centered on what we will management — protected operations, capital self-discipline and value administration,” Wirth mentioned. On Wednesday the corporate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share.

In the course of the third quarter, internet oil-equivalent manufacturing declined 7% yr over yr to 2.83 million barrels per day as the corporate scaled again its operations in response to low commodity costs and decrease demand. U.S. upstream operations earned $116 million throughout the quarter, an 84% year-over-year decline. The common sale value per barrel of crude oil and pure fuel liquids was $31 throughout the third quarter, down from $47 a yr earlier.

Chevron mentioned its money movement from operations within the first 9 months of 2020 reached $8.3 billion, down from $21.7 billion a yr earlier.

Earlier in October Chevron accomplished its acquisition of Noble Power. The all-stock deal, which was announced in July, was valued at $5 billion. Together with debt, the worth reached $13 billion.

Shares of Chevron had been barely decrease throughout premarket buying and selling on Friday. The inventory has misplaced 43% this yr.



Correction: Earnings of $1.36 per share and income of $36.12 billion had been for Q3 2019.