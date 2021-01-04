Youngsters of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Useless at 41 – E! On-line

Youngsters of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho has died on the age of 41.

The heavy metallic group confirmed his passing in an announcement shared to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 4. In accordance with the publish, Laiho died at his house in Helsinki, Finland final week. Whereas the reason for demise was not revealed, the assertion famous the lead guitarist and singer “had suffered from long-term well being points throughout his final years.” Bandmates Jaska Raatikainen, Henkka Blacksmith and Janne Wirman referred to as Laiho “one of the crucial famend guitarists on this planet.”

“Greater than 25 years of friendship. We misplaced a brother. The world misplaced an exceptional track author and one of many best guitarists of all time,” the message learn. “Recollections and Alexi’s music will reside eternally. Our ideas are with Alexi’s household throughout this troublesome time.”

Final yr, Laiho shaped Bodom After Midnight. The supergroup’s artists—Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen—paid tribute on Facebook, as nicely.

“We’re completely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden lack of our pricey good friend and band member,” a part of their assertion learn. “Our journey collectively as a band had solely simply begun so there is not any phrases to explain the shock and the bottomless grief that each one of us really feel. Might your soul relaxation in peace, you’ll be eternally missed. We love you brother.”