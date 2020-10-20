China accuses U.S. politicians of ‘smearing’ financial and commerce cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s international ministry mentioned on Tuesday some U.S. politicians had been “smearing” regular financial and commerce cooperation, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Brazil and the USA wanted to cut back their dependence on Chinese language imports.
Zhao Lijian, spokesman with the international ministry, made the feedback throughout a information briefing.
