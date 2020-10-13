China, Russia elected to U.N. rights council; Saudi Arabia fails

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva



By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – China and Russia had been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, however assist for Beijing dropped by greater than 20 % in contrast with a 2016 vote and Saudi Arabia failed in its bid to win a seat on the Geneva-based physique.

The 193-member U.N. Basic Meeting additionally elected Ivory Coast, Gabon, Malawi, Cuba, Bolivia, Uzbekistan, France and Britain to the 47-member council. Senegal, Nepal, Pakistan, Ukraine and Mexico had been re-elected for a second three-year time period. Council members can not serve greater than two consecutive phrases.

Candidates are elected by secret poll in geographical teams to make sure even illustration. The Asia-Pacific group, which included Saudi Arabia, was the one aggressive race on Tuesday with 5 candidates vying for 4 seats. The brand new members will start their time period on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Saudi Arabia’s failure to win a seat on the Human Rights Council is a welcome reminder of the necessity for extra competitors in U.N. elections. Had there been extra candidates, China, Cuba and Russia might need misplaced too,” mentioned Human Rights Watch U.N. director Louis Charbonneau.

Saudi Arabia acquired 152 votes when it was final elected in 2016 to be a council member from 2017 to 2019, however on Tuesday solely 90 states voted for Riyadh – a 40 % drop. Whereas China was elected on Tuesday with 139 votes, its assist fell greater than 20 % in comparison with the final time it gained a seat in 2016.

Each nations have been criticized internationally for his or her human rights information. Most not too long ago China has been condemned by Western nations for its remedy of Uighur Muslims within the nation’s Xinjiang area and dealing with of pro-democracy protests in Chinese language-ruled Hong Kong.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration stop the Human Rights Council in 2018 – half approach via its time period – over what it referred to as power bias in opposition to Israel and an absence of reform.

“The U.N. Basic Meeting as soon as once more elected nations with abhorrent human rights information,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned on Tuesday. “These elections solely additional validate the U.S. choice to withdraw and use different venues and alternatives to guard and promote common human rights.”

Russia was elected on Tuesday 4 years after it was surprisingly ousted after one time period, dropping by two votes. Former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Energy, underneath President Barack Obama, revealed final 12 months in her memoir that she had been directed by Washington to vote for Russia within the secret poll, however didn’t.