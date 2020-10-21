China’s 2020 auto manufacturing and gross sales might return to 2019 ranges: authorities official





Xian, CHINA/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s 2020 auto manufacturing and gross sales could presumably be near final yr’s ranges ought to they continue to grow within the fourth quarter, an official from the nation’s state planner stated on Wednesday.

Wu Wei, an official on the Nationwide Improvement and Reform Fee, made the feedback at an business convention in China’s northwestern metropolis of Xian.

In a separate speech on the similar occasion, Chinese language commerce ministry official Hu Jianping forecasted that China’s whole car possession might hit round 280 million items by the tip of this yr.