Chris Brown Mourns Jamie Foxx’s Sister DeOndra After Loss of life At 36: ‘Love You Eternally’

Chris Brown is devastated over the passing of Jamie Foxx’s youthful sister, DeOndra Dixon, and posted a particular tribute to the 36-year-old on Instagram.

Jamie Foxx’s youthful sister, DeOndra Dixon, was open about her love for Chris Brown over time. Following her death, which was confirmed on Oct. 26, Chris took to Instagram to mourn the DeOndra. He posted a photograph of himself kissing her on the cheek to his Instagram Story. Together with the pic, he wrote, “I by no means say goodbye, solely SEE YOU LATER. Love you eternally.”

Throughout a 2019 interview with Further, DeOndra, who had Down syndrome, opened up about Chris whereas chatting with the outlet with Jamie. “I desire a boyfriend,” she mentioned. “I wish to get married fairly quickly and I hope I get married to Chris Brown as a result of he’s my man.”

Jamie additionally referenced Chris in his Instagram tribute to DeOndra after her dying. Whereas speaking about how a lot she cherished dancing, he added, “I can’t inform you what number of occasions we’ve had events on the home the place she has acquired on the dance flooring and stolen the present…even gave her boyfriend [Chris Brown] a run for his money.”

Jamie and DeOndra shared the identical mom, Louise Annette Dixon. DeOndra’s father was the actor’s stepfather, George Dixon. Jamie was 16 years previous when DeOndra was born, however they at all times had an especially particular relationship. Clearly, he was past devastated over her dying. “My coronary heart is shattered in one million items,” he admitted, including, “Although the ache is unbelievable, I smile after I consider all the good recollections she left me.”

DeOndra was a participant within the Particular Olympics, and he or she turned an envoy for the World Down Syndrome Basis in 2011. In 2009, she additionally obtained the inspiration’s inaugural Quincy Jones Distinctive Advocacy Award. Jamie was extraordinarily happy with her work. His tribute concluded, “DeOndra, you have got left a complete in my coronary heart, however I’ll fill it with all the recollections that you simply gave me. I like you with each ounce of me. Our household is shattered however we are going to put the items again collectively together with your love.”