Chris Brown ‘Thrilled’ To Be Reunited With Son Aeko: Why ‘It Means The World To Him’

Chris Brown reunited along with his 10-month-old child boy Aeko every week in the past after being separated from him for a number of months as a result of coronavirus pandemic and he’s taking in each second.

Chris Brown, 31, made his followers swoon when he shared the blissful information that he reunited along with his 10-month-old son Aeko and Aeko’s mom, Ammika Harris, 27, after a number of months, by posting a candy picture on social media on Oct. 6, which could be seen under, and now we’re studying simply how a lot all of it means to him. “Chris is clearly thrilled to be reunited with Aeko in any case this time,” one supply EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife. “Chris loves Aeko with all his coronary heart and he’s been conserving up to date on each facet of his life alongside the way in which whereas they’ve been aside with videos, photographs, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. However to be reunited in individual and to have the ability to maintain Aeko, play with him, hug him and kiss him means much more.”

“He’s been ready for this second for some time now and it means the world to him,” the supply added. Because of the coronavirus journey ban, Chris, who lives within the U.S., and Ammika and Aeko, who reside in Germany, weren’t in a position to be collectively in individual for fairly some time, so his latest journey to go to them is certainly making his days brighter. “Chris was so excited to lastly be capable of meet up with Aeko and Ammika,” a second supply EXCLUSIVELY shared. “It was very arduous ready for thus lengthy. Chris was nervous about how it could go however Aeko acknowledged him instantly and wasn’t shy in any respect as a result of they’ve been doing video calls the entire time that they’ve been aside so he does know his daddy which is fantastic.”

“Chris received an enormous kick out of him and the way a lot he’s grown,” the insider continued. “They known as Chris‘ mother and Royalty [his daughter] instantly so they may say hello to them. Aeko is aware of their faces as a result of they do a number of video calls too, so they’re all doing their finest to remain shut regardless that they’re so far-off. Chris is so happy with his son, everybody says he appears to be like similar to him and he actually is his little twin. In fact, Royalty is his twin too, each his children look a lot like him, he likes to brag about how sturdy his genes are.”

So far as six-year-old Royalty goes, it appears she’s already having fun with her child brother. “Royalty adores Aeko and he or she was in a position to spend loads of bonding time together with her little brother earlier than he left for Germany,” the primary supply EXCLUSIVELY defined. “Royalty didn’t go along with Chris on the journey as a result of she wouldn’t be allowed to anyhow as a consequence of journey restrictions, plus to must be examined and it wouldn’t be the most secure concept regardless. It doesn’t matter although as a result of Royalty loves Aeko and so they’ll be reunited when the time is correct.”