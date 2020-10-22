Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 11 Months, ‘Meditates’ On Seaside Throughout Tropical Getaway With Mother & Dad

Aeko Brown has discovered his zen whereas having fun with a seashore trip with dad Chris Brown and mother Ammika Harris. Ammika’s photograph of her little boy ‘meditating’ is an excessive amount of.

Life is sweet for Aeko Brown. The 11-month-old is at present having fun with a tropical trip with dad Chris Brown and mother Ammika Harris, and from the seems of it, he’s mainly transcending. Ammika posted an cute photograph of her child sitting on the seashore someplace lovely, lined in sand and simply having fun with the solar on his pores and skin.

Together with his eyes closed and his arm outreached, it regarded like Aeko was actually feeling it. Ammika joked in her caption that the little man was “meditating” when she snapped the photograph. Chris isn’t pictured with Aeko, however the “Eternally” singer, 31, posted to his Instagram story that he was proper by the “child’s room” whereas recording some music. Chris not too long ago reunited with Aeko and his ex-girlfriend after being separated overseas by quarantine, and it looks as if they’re taking advantage of their time collectively.

Simply days earlier than the tropical getaway, Chris headed to London with Ammika and Aeko in tow. The singer was noticed carrying his little man out of a venue within the SoHo neighborhood on October 15 with Ammika and his good friend, Rita Ora. Since then, Chris, Ammika, and Aeko have been completely inseparable.

A supply told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in October that reuniting with Aeko “meant the world” to the doting dad. “Chris is clearly thrilled to be reunited with Aeko in any case this time,” the supply mentioned. “Chris loves Aeko with all his coronary heart and he’s been protecting up to date on each facet of his life alongside the best way whereas they’ve been aside with movies, photographs, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. However to be reunited in individual and to have the ability to maintain Aeko, play with him, hug him, and kiss him means much more.”