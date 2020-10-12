Chrisley Is aware of Greatest Teases a Potential Drug Deal, Truffle Pigs and Extra in All-New Trailer – E! On-line

A drug deal, truffle pigs and neon hair.

These are three issues we by no means thought we might see on Chrisley Is aware of Greatest. Nonetheless, on this unique tremendous tease for the November return of all-new episodes, we witness simply that and a lot extra.

Patriarch Todd Chrisley sounds off within the teaser, “I’ve uncovered the largest drug deal in Tennessee.”

After footage of a neighbor shopping for vegetation out of a van is proven, Todd is seen instructing his son Chase to “take some photos.”

Chase responds, “I am not going over there.”

Because the trailer continues, Chase is seen accompanying Nanny Faye to a farm, the place they meet truffle pigs.

Nanny Faye explains, “We need to strive to enter the truffle enterprise.”

Whereas Nanny appears to be a pure on the farm, Chase is skittish across the animals.

He exclaims, “Nanny, you are gonna get bit.”

Talking of Nanny Faye, she bravely let’s granddaughter Savannah Chrisley dye her hair. And, if you already know Savannah’s cosmetology observe report, you already know why that may be a danger.