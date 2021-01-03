Cicely Tyson Celebrates Her 96th Birthday

Emmy and Tony-winning actress Cicely Tyson celebrated her 96th birthday on Saturday (Dec. 19), receiving a groundswell of heat needs from her fellow Black Hollywood actors. The Harlem-native is thought for her performances in Sounder, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and extra. Tyson’s profession dates again to the early ‘50s and he or she has proudly walked away with an Honorary Award on the 2019 Oscars. Actress Viola Davis, who starred alongside Tyson within the 2011 movie The Assist and within the ABC primetime sequence Tips on how to Get Away with Homicide, honored the icon on Instagram.

“There are specific folks that come into this world and their lifeforce creates a robust inspiring explosion. We get the overflow!! I thank God for creating this lovely, brave and daring being 96 years in the past,” Davis wrote. “Love you Ms. Tyson!! Completely satisfied birthday.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington shared a photograph of herself, Viola Davis, and Cicely Tyson from a crossover episode additionally wishing her a contented birthday. RELATED: The Gin Game : Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones Are Broadway Perfection “Your #BlackGirlMagic paved the way in which for ALL the Black Lady Magic on this photograph” she captioned the publish. “Love you a lot Cicely Tyson. You’re a queen, legend and an exceptional human. Love you!!!!!!!!”

Multimedia entrepreneur Tyler Perry additionally shared a number of type phrases to Tyson. The pair teamed up in his Netflix movie A Fall From Grace, the place she starred as Alice. “Completely satisfied 96th birthday!! 96 and nonetheless as sharp and as lovely as ever. What a blessing to have you ever as a good friend, as household, and as a task mannequin,” he wrote. “The knowledge and love you’ve proven me over all these years has been a present from God! Completely satisfied birthday Queen Cicely!!”

Well-known musician Lenny Kravitz additionally shared a particular tribute to the actress who additionally occurs to be his godmother. “Completely satisfied Birthday to my dearest Godmother, Cicely Tyson,” he tweeted, alongside a photograph of the pair in a candy embrace. “All I can do is thank God that we have now been on this planet on the similar time, and I’ve been so blessed to obtain your love. The very best is but to return. I really like you.”

Completely satisfied Birthday to my dearest Godmother, Cicely Tyson. All I can do is thank God that we have now been on this planet on the similar time, and I’ve been so blessed to obtain your love. The very best is but to return. I really like you. 📸: @candyTman pic.twitter.com/3ilqJL8J65 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) December 19, 2020

Check out what different stars needed to say to honor Cicely Tyson on her 96th birthday beneath: