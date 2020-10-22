Citrix Methods Earnings, Income Beat in Q3

Investing.com – Citrix Methods (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and income that topped expectations.
Citrix Methods introduced earnings per share of $1.38 on income of $767.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.24 on income of $758.92M.
Citrix Methods shares are up 22% from the start of the 12 months, nonetheless down 21.39% from its 52 week excessive of $173.46 set on July 22. They’re under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 28% from the beginning of the 12 months.
Citrix Methods follows different main Know-how sector earnings this month
Citrix Methods’s report follows an earnings matched by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on income of $12.4B, in comparison with forecasts EPS of $0.92 on income of $12.4B.
Danaher had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.72 on income of $5.88B, in comparison with forecast for EPS of $1.36 on income of $5.51B.
