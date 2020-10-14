Metropolis Of Glendale, California Apologizes For ‘Sunset City’ Historical past

Glendale, California turns into the primary metropolis in California and third within the nation to move a decision apologizing for its historical past as a “sunset city,” a time period that has a particularly racist and violent historical past.

The Glendale metropolis council responded to this June’s Black Lives Matter protests with a promise to deal with racial bias within the metropolis, starting with a unanimously-passed decision apologizing for and condemning the “sunset city” title.

In line with the e-book Sunset City by historian James Loewen, the phrase was the title given to 1000’s of U.S. cities the place Black folks have been warned to not be caught after darkish.

RELATED: Wake Forest Issues Apology After Racist History Is Uncovered

Indicators in these cities would learn “Don’t let the solar set on you right here, perceive,” and resorted to intimidation, violence or discriminatory legal guidelines.

“It has that legacy and it is sensible to deal with that head on,” Glendale Metropolis Councilman Dan Brotman mentioned, in accordance with NBC Los Angeles. “The decision does commit us to take a look at how we conduct affairs in Glendale and take a look at how racism could also be enjoying a job.”

The town council additionally mentioned they’d rent an investigator to do a historic context research to doc the racial historical past of Glendale and to look how racism might play an element within the metropolis’s hiring practices, housing and policing transferring ahead.

“It’s extraordinarily empowering and makes a neighborhood really feel like they will come collectively and now we are able to take into consideration therapeutic and reconciliation,” mentioned Tara Peterson, who runs the Coalition for an Anti-racist Glendale.

