LOCK HAVEN – Similar to school districts and colleges in our region, the CIU 10 Adult Development Center had to revise the adult education offering. Although some websites have been able to open in person, there are others that are remote or hybrid models. CIU 10 offers courses in Clearfield, Center, and Clinton counties.

“When the pandemic hit us in March 2020, we had to quickly switch from personal lessons to completely remote classes. We had students who didn’t have the tech and / or internet skills. Our classes in the district prisons also had to be redesigned. “ Jenna Witherite, director of adult education and project development.

“Our instructors put on their creative caps and got to work. They worked diligently to get in touch with the students and meet their educational needs remotely. We were able to send packages to keep our students occupied until we could see them again in person. And for those who had the technology, they jumped into the zoom room and got to work. Our goal was to continue providing classroom intensity to all current and future adult learners. “

“We’re still out of the way in Clearfield and DuBois because we’re in the PA Careerlink offices. They are currently not open to the public so we are following their protocol. The same goes for our class in Bellefonte. Our class is open to personal tuition at State College as well as Lock Haven. All personal courses follow the CIU 10 health and safety plan. This means that everyone, including students, must wear a mask and be socially distant in class. The areas are wiped frequently and the classrooms are thoroughly cleaned. We do everything we can to protect our students and employees. “

Although classes may look different than they were a year ago, classes are still free due to funding from the PA Department of Education. If you need your Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (known as GED) or refresher courses, contact us online at www.ciu10.org/adulted or call (814) 342-0884, ext. 3056 for more information.

