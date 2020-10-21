CNN Traces Up Partisan Company to Plead for Voters to Dump Trump

A leftist journalist, a former worker, a grieving widow, and a farmer. These are individuals who CNN introduced on all through the morning on Wednesday to trash the President. Not as soon as in the course of the 4 hour time span did CNN convey on one one who was critiquing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Former Trump worker and creator of a ebook attacking the President, Barbara Res, was introduced on the present subsequent. Co-host Alisyn Camerota fortunately requested: “Let’s simply begin with the racist habits that you just say you witnessed.” No reality checking, simply the assaults. It ought to be famous that Res has publicly acknowledged on Twitter that she has been actively talking out towards the President since no less than 2015.

Host John Berman later introduced on Alice Roberts, a grieving widow whose husband died to COVID-19 earlier this 12 months. Roberts lately wrote an op-ed in a local paper asking folks to not vote for the President. Berman famous: “You say this 12 months the one plea you made was pleading for his life and now you are pleading for folks to vote towards President Trump.”

Lastly, Christopher Gibbs, a board member of Rural America 2020, a nonprofit which speaks out towards the President, was introduced on by Newsroom host Poppy Harlow within the 10:00 a.m. ET hour to criticize the administration’s insurance policies. Harlow introduced up one in every of his assaults: “He posted these billboards in Iowa and Georgia … He mentioned he is left of Republican Get together and can vote for Joe Biden.”

New Day

10/21/20

7:54 AM ET

JOHN BERMAN: So this morning President Trump is uniting folks no less than in a single entrance in ways in which have by no means been carried out earlier than. John Avlon with a actuality test.

JOHN AVLON: We view American politics via a prism of division, we see a President Trump rage as he tries to inflame his base, we see Congress bitterly divided alongside hyper partisan strains, we see states the place political opponents really feel like private enemies. So it may be onerous to see a shocking signal of bipartisanship on this election, maybe unprecedented in American historical past, I am speaking about Republican help for Joe Biden. As a result of there are no less than 450 outstanding Republicans, leaders of their get together over a long time who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket. You noticed a handful converse of the Democratic conference however within the previous couple of weeks now we have seen two former chairman of the Republican get together Mark Grasco and Michael Steele endorse Joe Biden, 5 former Senators and 24 former Republican members of Congress. Former Republican Governors, CIA administrators, cupboard secretaries, a U.N. Ambassador, navy leaders and Cindy McCain. However that is not all, there are 129 nationwide safety officers from Republican administrations, tons of of George W. Bush administration alumni and 46 members of Mitt Romney’s marketing campaign. As well as the Lincoln challenge, very long time GOP operatives who made among the most viral advertisements of the cycle. This is not regular, however then these aren’t regular instances. It’s normal to have a handful of people cross get together strains, we noticed it Georgia Senator Zelle Miller, Ed Koch again Bush 43 in his election. And so known as Obamacons in 2008. However here’s what’s by no means occurred, so many Trump administration veterans endorsing his rival for President. And that is not even counting senior administration officers to have instantly or not directly warned Individuals in regards to the risks of Donald Trump, folks like John Bolton, Rex Tillerson, Jim Mattis and John Kelly. These are people who labored intently with President Trump and their tales line up.

AVLON: You undergo all of American historical past, you’ll be able to’t discover this many former administration officers warning towards the reelection of the President they serve. FDR had just a few defections when he ran for a 3rd time period, Harry Truman splintered Democrats into Dixie Democrat Progressive events and at all times just a few critics writing books on the finish of administrations however nothing like this. The query for the entire above is why. Some discuss Biden’s decency, expertise, dedication to discovering frequent floor, however Sean O’Keefe a former Navy secretary instructed me, providing up a quote usually attributed to Edmund Burke, the one factor needed for the triumph of evil is for good males to do nothing. And that is your actuality test.

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Wow. John, wow. Having you set all of this collectively is one place is so useful as a result of, you already know, we usually see these completely different emotions pop up on social media or no matter, however all at one, that’s highly effective.

8:28 AM ET

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Former longtime government in Donald Trump’s actual property firm says she witnessed racist, sexist and throughout boorish habits from Donald Trump for years. Barbara Res writes in her new ebook, quote, if you happen to did not know the precise reality he might slip one thing previous you. Becoming a member of us now’s Barbara Res, her new ebook is about her 18 years working for Trump, it is known as “Tower of Lies” and it’s on ebook cabinets now. Barbara, nice to see you.

BARBARA RES [Author]: Good morning. It is good to see you once more.

CAMEROTA: So let’s discuss all the pieces that you just witnessed. I imply, you’ve this front-row seat for 18 years. Let’s simply begin with the racist habits that you just say you witnessed. You write in your ebook that he did not need any black employees on his development websites and right here is what you write, ‘get him off there proper now, Donald mentioned, and do not ever let that occur once more. I do not need folks to suppose that Trump Tower is being constructed by black folks.’ You go on to say he additionally did not need any black job applicant, a younger man, sitting within the foyer of Trump Tower. Why? Why did not he need any blacks seen?

RES: Okay. Nicely, it is the primary merchandise the place there was a black man grinding the concrete on the second ground of the constructing when it was vast open and you could possibly see — you might see it from the road and that is — and he noticed it from his workplace or the constructing foyer and that is what upset him and he known as me and one other particular person and he mentioned I do not need that to occur once more. We do not need folks considering that that is being constructed by black folks. Later I used to be interviewing architectural college students for a plant clerk job and I had a younger man ready for me within the foyer, I used to be throughout the constructing and after I interviewed him I noticed Donald, he grabbed somebody, instructed me he must see you. He mentioned do not ever let that occur once more, I do not need black youngsters sitting in my foyer the place millionaires are coming in to purchase residences. Do not let that occur. That basically took me aback, I should be sincere with you. I feel to this present day and I am not positive, I did not select this man as a result of I had a greater candidate that I preferred that was extra attention-grabbing in following up on development, however would I’ve employed him, you already know, I in all probability would have.

CAMEROTA: So when Donald Trump on the time mentioned issues like that, I imply, I do know it was at ’80s, did anyone ever say to him, name him on that and say, how dare you converse like that?

RES: Nicely, I did. I did. I mentioned you are being ridiculous. , see, you needed to decide your spots with Donald and I tried to, you already know, be sincere nevertheless it however not enrage him as a result of what was the purpose of that? I wasn’t blissful about it to be sincere with you, nevertheless it’s additionally it is a very long time in the past, it was a very completely different time and folks say, nicely, why did you continue to work for him? There weren’t a number of decisions on the time, particularly for a woman engineer. So I figured being there I might do greater than letting him rent one other racist like himself to do my job.

CAMEROTA: You additionally say he can not stand the working class individuals who make up his base. You write his world is private drivers, unique golf equipment, personal planes and events, however with out the Maga hat sporting white male he has no political profession. So he created this charade, pal to the frequent man.

RES: Completely.

CAMEROTA: Give me a break. Trump cannot stand the frequent man. How have you learnt that?

RES: Nicely, there’s a story in my ebook which may be very telling. After a challenge construction is accomplished, the concrete or metal you’ve an enormous get together celebrating that and thanking the boys for the work and it is at all times males. We had been planning a celebration and I went to see Donald with the challenge supervisor from the contractor and we talked about Donald was all enthusiastic about IT, he mentioned that is nice, I am going to have this, I’ll do this, I’ll have this politician. Blah, blah, blah. We had been speaking in regards to the logistics and the way there have been so many males engaged on the job it is going to be not straightforward to place collectively. He mentioned what? What males? You aren’t going to have the employees right here. And we mentioned, Donald, it is for the employees. Okay. How about simply the foremen. I’ll have champagne right here. This isn’t for employees, not for the development employees. That to me was indicative of the incontrovertible fact that right here had been these, I do not know, a pair hundred, perhaps extra folks which can be working very onerous for him to construct him a constructing and he had completely no feeling for them. He completely disregarded them, he had no respect for them.

CAMEROTA: So, Barbara, you labored for him for 18 years. So the Donald Trump that you just see at this time in your TV display screen the identical as the person that you just labored for? Is there one thing that’s shocking you now at this time?

RES: That is kind of the essence of my ebook, I’m going again and speak in regards to the seeds of what we see at this time being there once I was working for him means again when and since I had this very uncommon relationship with him and a lot entry there actually is nobody that may converse to the Donald of that point in all probability higher than I. Sure, he has modified, however, once more, like I mentioned, you could possibly at all times see it coming. There have been some issues about him that did shock me and perhaps as a result of he is kind of protected me from this aspect of him, however like that comment that Billy Bush comment means again when in 2016 about ladies, you already know, that shocked me. I did not suppose that, you already know, he would go on TV and admit to assaulting ladies. There are issues that do shock me however issues that do not shock me, you already know, they’re all within the sample, this he adopted the patterns that he set.

CAMEROTA: Rapidly, what about all of the revelations about his taxes, that he hasn’t paid taxes for a few years, that he lately paid $750 taxes whereas he was in workplace. You say that he thinks that legal guidelines and issues like which can be for silly folks. That means what?

RES: Sure, I completely agree with that. , he thinks that each legislation could be skirted a method or one other and he has been doing that and he is kind of gotten away with it. The taxes did not shock me at all. I’d have anticipated simply that. What shocked me was a 12 months in the past, over a 12 months in the past the “Instances” did an article about how his household arrange this rip-off company to do all of the repairs and stuff on the trump buildings and so they had been capable of take all this cash out of the firm and never pay, you already know, property taxes on it and stuff like that. I used to be shocked to see that there had been folks, Mary Ann and Elizabeth, his two sisters that I knew fairly nicely, I used to be so disillusioned in seeing that, that they had been concerned in one thing like that.

CAMEROTA: I simply need to learn from the trump aspect, his Communications Director for the Trump marketing campaign says about your ebook that is, quote, that is transparently a disgruntled former worker packaging a bunch of lies in a ebook to generate income. We solely have just a few seconds, Barbara, your response.

RES: My response, we left on very good phrases, I bought a pair letters of suggestions, fantastic letters of advice from Donald. I did not know what this was going to be like and I really feel that, you already know, everybody right here has to do what they will to cease him from getting reelected and what I can do is write a ebook and that is what I did.

CAMEROTA: The ebook once more is named “Tower of lies” it’s out now, Barbara res, thanks very a lot for being on “New day.”

8:40 AM ET

JOHN BERMAN: This morning the spouse of a New Jersey police officer who died of coronavirus in might is talking out. Police officer Charles Roberts often called Rob by mates and household served on the pressure for 20 years. He handed away on the age of 45, forsaking his spouse Alice and three kids, Shay, Natalie and Gavin. Alice revealed an op-ed within the New Jersey Star Ledger titled “My Husband Died Of Covid-19 and I Have Simply One Plea To Make Of You.” Alice Roberts joins us now. Alice … .

BERMAN: You wrote this piece in some methods as a message to voters and additionally as a message to President trump and also you say in your thoughts the one factor he understands is winners and losers. So inform us, if you happen to can, what you personally have misplaced.

ALICE ROBERTS [Guest]: I imply, I feel that is onerous to place into phrases and even conceptualize it. I nonetheless suppose I am studying each day it hits me in another way as to what I’ve misplaced. I do not suppose that is actually measurable. I do not suppose it is simply what I’ve misplaced, both, I feel it is what this world has misplaced. …

BERMAN: And clearly your kids have misplaced a father and that loss is immeasurable, nevertheless it’s like so many others on this nation now their lives have been upended. How?

ROBETS: Proper, I feel a part of my article is I do not really feel that trump has misplaced something. He says how sick we’re of the virus, yeah, we’re all actually sick of the virus, I can not say anybody is extra sick of it than individuals who have misplaced family members. So, you already know, we have misplaced an unbelievable quantity and I feel we simply stand to lose a lot extra within the subsequent 4 years if he’s reelected. I do not suppose most individuals can say their lives have been made higher throughout these previous 4 years, particularly not throughout this previous 12 months. I definitely can say my life has turned no less than 90 levels, however it is onerous to inform how a lot extra — I hate to query that as a result of that is a scary query, how way more can we actually take?

BERMAN: You inform your story when your husband bought sick and ended up in the hospital, you had been solely in a position to see him twice. Simply twice as soon as he was within the hospital which I do know has bought to be extremely painful and also you say you have solely made just a few pleas in your life. Up till this level what have a few of these pleas been?

ROBERTS: I imply, I feel for probably the most half we had a extremely nice life collectively, we had been each in jobs that we loved and so they had been socially rewarding. We bought a number of optimistic suggestions dwelling and dealing in the city. , I do not hope for lots in life, you already know, we prayed and hoped he would get higher and that did not occur, however, do you know what, now I pray and hope that his demise can have some that means and higher function. We had hoped to donate his organs, he had signed up for the organ registry and we weren’t capable of due to the virus. So now I simply hope that his demise can result in some optimistic change on this nation and I would like folks to know we’re an actual household and we’re actually grieving and this is not faux information and it is not exaggerated. So I – pled with folks to vote and to vote their acutely aware.

BERMAN: You say this 12 months the one plea you made was pleading for his life and now you are pleading for folks to vote towards President Trump. What was it like so that you can watch the President’s battle with coronavirus when he bought sick?

ROBERTS: That is onerous to say. I imply, I do know lots of people really feel that he speaks for them and that he is simply one in every of them, however he isn’t one in every of us. , he bought prime notch medical care, not everybody who will get sick goes to get that. He was capable of get examined a number of instances in per week. My husband’s assessments had been combined up and so they took weeks to return. I am sorry, are you able to repeat the query?

BERMAN: I used to be simply going to ask you the way it felt to observe the President undergo his battle with coronavirus.

ROBERTS: Yeah, so then he miraculously recovered and I believed then at that time, wow, he might actually present a human aspect. Nicely, I did not actually suppose that. I’d be foolish to suppose that. However then when he went up these steps and unveiled his masks and then since then has had, you know, tremendous spreader rallies, it is actually like he is — he is actually spitting on all these family members’ graves. I had a fellow highschool classmate whose father additionally died of covid and she or he mentioned — she spoke for CNN and wrote some articles saying Trump is spitting on my father’s grave and that is precisely how I really feel. He had a option to be extra human and to indicate empathy, however I do not suppose he is potential — he isn’t potential — it is not potential for him to indicate empathy as a result of I do not suppose he can really feel that emotion. I feel he thinks of 1 particular person and that is himself and he likes to grandstand. , he hasn’t known as me to want me his sympathies, you know, I’ve heard from the Governor of New Jersey, I’ve heard from Joe Biden final night time. They present empathy and caring and kindness and that is actually missing within the President.

CNN Newsroom

10/21/20

10:48 AM ET

POPPY HARLOW: So an Ohio farmer who voted for the President in 2016 is now main a push to cease the President’s re-election. His title is Christopher Gibbs. He is the President of Rural America 2020. He posted these billboards in Iowa and Georgia, calling them superspreader occasions. … He mentioned he is left of Republican get together and can vote for Joe Biden. It is good to have you ever.

CHRISTOPHER GIBBS [Farmer]: Thanks.

HARLOW: You are variety on an island when it involves your fellow farmers. Once you have a look at polling over the summer season, 75% of farmers in the US polled say they’ll vote for the President. What I discover attention-grabbing it is an even greater share than 2016. Why do you suppose your message is not swaying them?

GIBBS: Nicely the President has bought farmers throughout the Midwest and actually all throughout the US in a monetary snare with the commerce struggle, or I ought to say struggle on commerce is what I name it. When the President began the struggle on commerce clear again in March of 2018, what occurred instantly is we misplaced confidence in our international markets and international markets are how agriculture brings {dollars} again to rural communities. Actually we misplaced the entire commerce that we had been doing to China with soybeans. So what the President did at that time was he extracted {dollars} from the Monte Crib company, from a $30 billion fund inside USDA, to start out paying farmers off to make up the distinction. And the way that is labored over time is $12 billion in 2018, then $16 billion, after which $19 billion, after which a few month in the past $14 billion, and congress is in all probability going to weigh in, if they ever get their act collectively, on one other stimulus for extra {dollars}. I will let you know, on my farm, that is going to finish up most doubtless this 12 months going to be greater than 50% of my internet farm revenue goes to return instantly from the taxpayer. So farmers are trapped. They are not capable of get out of that snare as a result of our markets have not completely returned, and so they proceed to help the President. And that is definitely unlucky.

HARLOW: So your level is taxpayer funded constant bailouts of farmers is making them complete, nevertheless it’s not complete due to — due to simply their crops, et cetera. I hear that. However once we have a look at the USDA farm revenue knowledge this 12 months, it is on observe to be $103 billion, that is 65% greater than 2016. I hear your level, a number of it is due to these bailouts however it’s nonetheless additionally sustaining farmer help for the President. I suppose the query is what’s the objective with these billboards? It would not look like it is taking away help from the President amongst your fellow farmers?

GIBBS: Bear in mind the billboards had been simply up per week or so in the past, however rural America 2020 what I am concerned with, we’re up in six states. We’re up within the battleground states if you’ll, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota I suppose I mentioned. All of these states now we have steering committees. Steering committees, now we have over 40 people which can be skilled people, farmers, lecturers, retired legislators, the entire gamut. What these people do is convey to us what’s vital in these rural areas. What’s vital, like your earlier visitor mentioned, was rural well being care. Rural well being care is extraordinarily vital. So what we did with the billboards was begin that dialog. It is true these had been superspreader occasions and that is scaring the dickens out of people in these rural areas.

HARLOW: I’ve 20 seconds left. You are not simply leaving the President, you are leaving the whole Republican get together. Why go away the entire get together?

GIBBS: The get together would not exist the means I got here up. I got here up as a Reagan Republican, bush Republican. On this get together, there isn’t any fiscal duty. That is out the window. There is no free commerce. There is no diplomacy. There is no statesmanship and pro-life is definitely in query when you’ve people operating round saying they will not wash a masks as a result of it is my physique, my selection.