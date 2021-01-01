CNN’s Zakaria: ‘Soiled Little Secret’—Trump Was Powerful on Russia!

With the liberal media apparently feeling assured that President Trump might be leaving workplace, they appear to be acknowledging inconvenient truths concerning the president that they’ve stored buried for the final 4 years.

Take CNN host Fareed Zakaria, on this morning’s New Day. Discussing how overseas coverage may be totally different beneath a Biden administration, Zakaria started with platitudes about different international locations being hopeful that the US would get “again within the sport” and “assist manage cooperative options across the world, get engaged with drawback fixing,” on “local weather change” and different points.

However then Zakaria dropped a bombshell. Requested how issues could be totally different with Russia, he mentioned:

“I feel normally, there isn’t going to be as a lot distinction as folks think about. The Biden of us are fairly powerful on Russia, Iran, North Korea. , the soiled little secret concerning the Trump administration was that whereas Donald Trump had clearly had a sort of soppy spot for Putin, the Trump Administration was fairly powerful on the Russians. They armed Ukraine, they armed the Poles. They prolonged NATO operations and workouts in ways in which even the Obama Administration had not accomplished. They maintained the sanctions. So I don’t assume it will likely be that totally different.”

Wait a second! It was a “soiled little secret” that Trump was powerful on Russia? WHY?? Who stored it a secret and for what goal??

And the apparent reply is that the liberal media/Democrats have been intent on pushing Russia Russia Russia. Admitting that President Trump was in reality powerful on Russia would undermine that line of assault. And they also buried it: stored it a “soiled little secret.”

What different issues will the liberal media give President Trump credit score for if and when he’s off the scene? Along with the gorgeous success of Operation Warp Velocity, making a number of safe-and-effective coronavirus vaccines in report time, there may be additionally Trump’s triumph within the Center East. If a Democrat president had engineered agreements between Israel and quite a lot of Arab international locations within the space as did Trump, the MSM would have been breathlessly trumpeting it as the best overseas coverage achievement since who is aware of when! And the drumbeat for a Nobel Peace Prize would have been deafening.

However Zakaria was centered on how Biden would enter again right into a nuclear take care of Iran and “stabilize” that relationship, as if Iran would return to into

“cooperative options” mode.

