For the second consecutive semester, the University of Findlay’s outreach program will be held entirely online.

FINDLAY, Ohio – Distance learning had several benefits. Through virtual moving, the University of Findlay found a way to reach even more potential students outside of the Flag City community.

Every April and October, the Wolfe Center for Findlay University alumni, parents and friends hosts six lifelong learning courses for adults aged 50 and over. The courses are free and the subject areas for each session.

The program helps alumni and community members continue their education, but also reconnects them with life on campus.

After the sessions were canceled last April and are fully online in the fall, the next Life Lessons will also be held virtually.

However, adapting to online has only given more people the opportunity to attend the event than they would in a normal face-to-face session.

With the virtual success of the program, it may have added a new digital tool to the university’s tool belt.

“Whether live streaming or webinars or just virtual meetings – I think we will continue to offer virtual programs in the long term,” said Julie Klingler, director of the Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Parents at Findlay University.

There is no limit to how many people can register for these courses. The only restriction is that you have to register online at least one day in advance before the course takes place.

Click HERE for course details and registration.

