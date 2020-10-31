Collins closes out marketing campaign badly, with a blown debate and shadows over her marketing campaign funding

ProPublica stories that she is the “No. 1 Senate recipient of personal fairness donations.” Which is not a great look. It is even worse when her work on the 2017 GOP Tax Rip-off is reviewed. Collins, making an attempt to justify what was going to be her whole capitulation in voting for the invoice, supplied an modification the day earlier than the vote to increase a toddler care tax credit score, paid for by ending a tax break for the non-public fairness trade. Inside hours, although, she backed down and withdrew the modification. “Her retreat was a big victory for Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell,” ProPublica stories. “Collins put apart her opposition and voted for the invoice, which handed 51-49.” Her choice to yank the modification, and the way the non-public fairness trade prevailed, has remained a thriller.

However now now we have a clue: the greater than half 1,000,000 {dollars} she’s obtained from the non-public fairness trade on this cycle for her reelection. There’s additionally the $2 million Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire chairman and chief government of the non-public fairness big Blackstone, has given to one of many Collins Tremendous PACs in addition to the $20 million he is giving to a different Tremendous PAC supporting Collins and different Republican Senate candidates. Tax consultants instructed ProPublica that Collins modification most likely would have value Schwarzman tens of hundreds of thousands in taxes. So fortunate him that Collins modified her thoughts about that. One other donor to the Collins 1820 PAC is Ken Griffin, who’s given $1.5 million. Griffin heads up the hedge fund big Citadel. So his potential tax legal responsibility would have been considerably rosier with out Collins’ modification to shut the carried curiosity loophole.

Keep in mind manner again in 2017 when Collins was insisting that she was holding out her vote on the tax rip-off and getting ironclad guarantees from Mitch McConnell that he’d permit votes on defending folks’s well being care? After which he broke that promise when he bought her vote? And the way she insisted that it was nonetheless going to occur, that the Senate would have these healthcare votes in 2018? One way or the other looking back, the hundreds of thousands she bought from these hedge fund guys appear to be the promise that basically secured her vote.

It is awfully wealthy for the one that said this in 2018 a few grassroots funding effort towards her: “I take into account this quid professional quo fundraising to be the equal of an try to bribe me to vote towards Decide Kavanaugh.” Please, Senator Collins, inform us all about bribes and quid professional quo. We would actually like to listen to it.