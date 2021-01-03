Columbia College graduate is first Latino DACA recipient to win prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

When the Supreme Courtroom dominated this previous June that Trump administration officers has unlawfully ended this system, Potes went for his likelihood, and utilized in August. Final month, he came upon he’d been chosen, becoming the first Latino DACA recipient to become a Rhodes scholar. “I simply could not consider it,” he told NPR. “I simply thought that they have been going to name me, and say ‘Oh, we made a mistake. Sorry about that, we truly did not select you.’”

Jin Park made historical past as the first DACA recipient to be awarded the Rhodes Scholarship, however revealed that the administration’s assaults on the Obama-era coverage threatened his future. Whereas decrease courts had compelled officers to partially reopen this system, a provision that allowed DACA recipients to use for permission to review overseas was not. “If I go away,” Park said last year, “there’s a really actual chance that I received’t be capable of come again.”

The administration defied the Supreme Courtroom’s determination for months but this month finally fully reopened the program after yet another court’s order. Not solely was this system reopened for brand new purposes for the primary time since final 2017, the the availability that permits worldwide journey for some DACA recipients was additionally again.

“As one of many 2021 Rhodes Students, Potes will head to the College of Oxford within the UK this fall,” NPR reported, the place he plans to review for a Grasp’s diploma in worldwide relations. “I wanna be a nationwide safety skilled working on the Division of State or working as a counselor to a senator,” he advised NPR. “I wish to use my educational analysis to assist the USA, finally.”