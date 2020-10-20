Coronavirus: How air pollution might make India’s Covid combat harder

A Harvard University study reveals that a rise of just one microgram per cubic metre in PM 2.5 – harmful tiny pollution within the air – is related to an 8% enhance within the Covid-19 loss of life charge. Another study by scientists at the UK’s University of Cambridge additionally discovered a hyperlink between the severity of Covid-19 an infection and long-term publicity to air pollution, together with nitrogen oxides and ground-level ozone from automobile exhaust fumes or burning of fossil fuels.