Coronavirus newest: Greece locks down second metropolis as Covid-19 instances surge

California turned the third US state to prime 17,000 coronavirus deaths because the begin of the pandemic on Wednesday. Authorities attributed an extra 35 fatalities to the illness, up from 22 the day earlier than.

New York reported 2,000 instances in a single day for the primary time since Could on Wednesday. An additional 2,026 individuals examined constructive over 24 hours, up from 1,201 on Tuesday and in contrast with 1,232 on Wednesday final week.

Commerce our bodies throughout the UK’s hospitality business are supporting authorized motion in opposition to the federal government for the enforcement of additional restrictions on pubs, bars and different social venues with out offering proof that the virus has been broadly transmitted at these websites.

Florida’s well being division will conduct a extra thorough evaluation of coronavirus fatalities within the state after its most up-to-date batch of knowledge confirmed, for some instances, prolonged gaps of time between dates of dying and when the person first examined constructive.

Wisconsin reported a report one-day bounce in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with the hotspot state additionally reporting its second-biggest every day rise in new infections. Authorities attributed 48 fatalities to coronavirus, up from 33 on Tuesday.

The German well being minister Jens Spahn has examined constructive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating at house. A press release from the German well being ministry stated he had beforehand solely had chilly signs.

Extra of France’s 101 departments might be positioned on most alert for coronavirus this week, obliging them to use the 9pm-6pm curfew already imposed on Paris and its environment and eight different cities.

Lael Brainard, a prime Federal Reserve official, has warned that financial disparities threaten to undermine the US restoration, as she known as for Congress and the White Home to supply extra fiscal assist and for the US central financial institution to remain dedicated to free financial coverage.

The Czech Republic introduced a swathe of latest restrictions on enterprise and motion in a bid to regain management of the pandemic, which is rising sooner within the central European nation than wherever else within the EU.

The British opposition Labour chief, Keir Starmer, has attacked the “grubby” means authorities is negotiating offers on native coronavirus restrictions, the day after Larger Manchester was compelled into the highest tier 3 alert stage.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged to spice up the variety of hospital beds by 15,000 because the central European nation reported one other report every day variety of infections. The well being ministry stated on Wednesday that there had been 10,040 new Covid-19 instances and 130 deaths within the final 24 hours.

Freight volumes at Europe’s largest seaport climbed within the third quarter, as international commerce recovered after an unprecedented decline attributable to the worldwide well being disaster. The Port of Rotterdam Authority reported dealing with 103.4m tonnes of freight within the three months ending September, down 8 per cent on a yr earlier.