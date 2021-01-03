Covid-19’s influence on Israel

Israel had early success within the struggle in opposition to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, however that got here at a price.

The divide between secular and non secular communities elevated after the military was introduced in to implement public well being measures. Households throughout the nation misplaced family members, and the nation, like the remainder of the world, ended the 12 months weary and economically unsure.

Tom Bateman and the BBC crew in Israel revisit a few of these they met this 12 months whereas masking the pandemic in Israel.

Filmed and edited by Lee Durant.