Credit score Suisse hires ex-BofA banker Christian Meissner to focus on rich entrepreneurs

Credit score Suisse has employed former Financial institution of America government Christian Meissner for a brand new function overseeing a drive to cross-sell extra funding banking companies to ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs in its personal financial institution.

Mr Meissner, who ran BofA’s funding financial institution from 2010 to 2018, will begin this month and relocate to Zurich from the US, based on a press release on Tuesday. He’ll work alongside Babak Dastmaltschi and report back to the heads of funding banking and wealth administration, charged with fostering nearer hyperlinks between the 2 divisions.

The 51-year-old former Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers banker will probably be given a finances to make a number of senior exterior hires and recruit internally however will run a small staff general, based on an individual with data of the plans.

The logic for the brand new place is to raised service rich entrepreneurs which might be falling between the cracks of the funding financial institution, the place corporates and personal fairness are prioritised, and the wealth administration unit, the place the experience doesn’t exist to cross-sell merchandise successfully, the individual stated.

Credit score Suisse chief government Thomas Gottstein, who was promoted after Tidjane Thiam was pressured out earlier this 12 months over a spying scandal, has already rejigged the funding financial institution in July, combining the advisory and capital markets operations with the buying and selling division.

Mr Gottstein has spoken of the necessity to capitalise on the fast-growing wealth administration unit and its roster of super-rich purchasers by extra intently linking it with the funding financial institution, which has been a drag on earnings lately.

Securing a task at Credit score Suisse is a return to favour for Austrian-born Mr Meissner, who departed from his function at BofA in September 2018 after the funding financial institution began to lose floor to rivals in companies equivalent to advising on mergers and acquisitions. He had additionally turn into pissed off by what he believed was a diminishing threat urge for food on the US lender, the FT reported on the time.

Early final 12 months, Mr Meissner was in talks to affix UBS as a possible successor to departing chief government Sergio Ermotti, however the discussions fell by means of. He subsequently joined the board of rival Swiss wealth supervisor, Julius Baer, however has to surrender that function to affix Credit score Suisse.