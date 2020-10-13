Cynthia Bailey’s Make-up Artist Reveals How You Can Recreate The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Attractive Bridal Look

Cynthia Bailey walked down the aisle with the prettiest hints of pink! The make-up artist accountable for creating the dreamy look, Alexandra Butler, broke down the precise merchandise she used on the ‘RHOA’ star’s wedding ceremony day.

With rose gold eyes and the proper contour, Cynthia Bailey was a gorgeous bride at her nuptials with Fox Sports activities broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10. Make-up artist Alexandra Butler was the mastermind behind The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star’s beautiful bridal look, and she or he revealed to HollywoodLife how you can also recreate it in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Better of all, Alexandra revealed that Cynthia’s wedding ceremony day look solely took “about an hour and a half” or so!

“As a result of her pores and skin is de facto, very nice, we needed to guarantee that the endurance of the make-up would final all through all the night time,” Alexandra started, and revealed that she used BECCA Beauty’s Poreless Priming Perfector , which she stated is nice for guaranteeing that the make-up “stays on actually, rather well.” Step two was the brows.

HollywoodLife, referring to the Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nonathat, that Cynthia shocked in. So, Alexandra determined to play with some rose gold and mauve-like pink eyeshadow colours and added a “little little bit of smoke” within the eye nook. As for what merchandise she used, Alexandra defined, “I began out with a pink dye by MAC [ Alexandra moved on to crucial function on this complete look: the eyes! “We actually needed her eyes to be the standout of the entire look and along with her gown being that rose gold,” Alexandra defined to, referring to the sequined wedding dress , designed byof Brides by Nonathat, that Cynthia shocked in. So, Alexandra determined to play with some rose gold and mauve-like pink eyeshadow colours and added a “little little bit of smoke” within the eye nook. As for what merchandise she used, Alexandra defined, “I began out with a pink dye by MAC [ Prolongwear Paint Pot ] within the shade ‘Layin’ Low.’ It simply sort of helps your eye shadow keep on all day. Then I used a Too Confronted palette [ Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette ] that’s so beautiful blended with another colours.”

Alexandra even gave us her finest suggestions for mixing matte eyeshadow with shimmery colours! “What I often do is I am going into her crease with a heat, brown shade as near her pores and skin tone, perhaps a tint darker, and I create a transition shade — so no matter shade shadow we use on her precise eyes. It’ll mix into that shade and that shade will mix into her pores and skin,” the make-up artist defined. She continued, “I begin out with that on the naked eyes, then I put it on the paint pod and after that, I got here again with one thing deeper in her crease to try to create all this smoke. After which I come again with the shimmery pinks and the golds positioned on her lid in order that they don’t mix into her lid and the darker colours. I do the shimmery half final, that means I can placed on the ending touches of the attention.”

Cynthia loves a superb lash and we knew that we needed to make her eyes pop,” Alexandra defined. With the eyeshadow and lashes utilized, Alexandra tackled the primary face make-up subsequent! Princess Cut ” lash extensions from The Vavoom Manufacturing unit accomplished the eyes! “We needed to present it a bit of extra drama for the marriage as a result ofloves a superb lash and we knew that we needed to make her eyes pop,” Alexandra defined. With the eyeshadow and lashes utilized, Alexandra tackled the primary face make-up subsequent!

“For her concealer and basis, we used this model known as The Lip Bar [The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundations 4:01 and 3:02 ]. It has some fairly foundations and concealer that we used on her to even out her pores and skin and I additionally blended with that, it’s a bronzing primer. It’s a glow. It’s by an organization known as Omglo Cosmetics and the serum was within the shade ‘ Suga .’ I blended that along with her basis to present it an iridescent, glowy sort of look,” Alexandra shared.

“For her cheeks, I used Maréna Beauté in Marron, this coral-y shade. I cocktailed that with a bit of little bit of this Juvia’s Place [Saharan Blush Palette Vol. 1 in ‘Lila’ and ‘Toby’ colors] palette,” Alexandra continued. And eventually, that left her with the final however essential step: contour! “For her contour — Cynthia has superb cheek bones. We contoured her in order that we may give her that ‘bronze-y, she simply got here from the seashore’ look. I used Black Up Cosmetics in addition to Black Radiance, their face powder [Black Radiance’s Pressed Powder in ‘Ebony’ mixed with Black Up Cosmetics Contour Kit in 4], and I blended these collectively.”

Eva Marcille have been additionally there for the big day as bridesmaids! For an entire breakdown of Cynthia’s bridal look, please confer with the record beneath: After sitting in Alexandra’s make-up chair, Cynthia went on to tie the knot with Mike in entrance of a reported wedding crowd of 250 folks on the Governors Towne Membership in Acworth, Georgia Her RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore Kandi Burruss andhave been additionally there for the big day as bridesmaids! For an entire breakdown of Cynthia’s bridal look, please confer with the record beneath: