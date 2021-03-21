ALBUQUERQUE, NM – (BUSINESS WIRE) – D-Dub Software is bringing adult gaming to the mainstream with the release of their adult sci-fi / fantasy RPG, BoneCraft, on Valve Corporation’s Steam platform. This opens the debate about appropriate content in video games.

“Adult games are a source of controversy because people assume video games are for kids,” said Sam Stewart, director of marketing at D-Dub Software. “But the average player is 34 years old and only 28% are under 18 years old. The gaming industry grossed over $ 43 billion last year and is expanding in all directions. It is only logical that one of these directions has grown up. ”

D-Dub’s two titles, BoneCraft and BoneTown, revolutionized adult gaming by offering full featured video games – including missions, upgradeable weapons, customizable teammates, and other dynamics you would expect from non-adult titles – and at the same time the sexual gameplay and other mature games incorporate content. In the past, Steam banned games containing adult content, as did most other platforms. Now BoneCraft will fill a void that players and fans have been looking for.

“So many players grew up watching Star Wars, Star Trek, Warhammer, and WarCraft and wondered what it would be like to go all the way with the sexiest creatures in the galaxy,” says Stewart. “Now you’re into BoneCraft.”

BoneCraft is a hack-and-slash parody RPG game that follows Captain Fort Worth and his crew from Space Wranglers. Captain Fort Worth is voiced by legendary voice actor Neil Kaplan, who voiced characters as famous as Tychus from StarCraft II and Optimus Prime on the Transformers series.

BoneCraft is available now on Steam and will be on sale until June 10th. Visit store.steampowered.com/app/1001220/BoneCraft/ to learn more about BoneCraft and to view trailers and screenshots. BoneCraft is not rated, but for players aged 18 and over.

About D-Dub software:

D-Dub Software knew they had to find a niche market in order to survive as a small developer in the massive video game industry. Their games were launched in 2008 and are still selling steadily to this day.