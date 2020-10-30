Dan Niles sees dangers in Apple. This is how he is enjoying the 5G commerce as an alternative

Folks go to the Ericsson stand through the Cell World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019 on the Shanghai New Worldwide Expo Middle on June 25, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers solely.)

Hedge-fund supervisor Dan Niles instructed CNBC on Friday he is seeking to play the expansion of 5G by investing in chipmakers and different telecom companies as an alternative of Apple, which simply released its first iPhone that’s appropriate with the next-generation wi-fi community.

“Apple will not be worth for the expansion you are getting,” the founding companion of AlphaOne Capital Companions stated on “Closing Bell,” expressing considerations in regards to the firm’s important appreciation in share worth with out strong income development alongside it.