Dancing With the Stars Reveals the High 10 – E! On-line

As we hold saying every week, the leaderboard is in all places and it is getting actual bizarre. Final week, Johnny Weir obtained the highest rating of the season with two 10s. This week, he had the third lowest rating of the evening and ended up within the backside two alongside the second lowest scorer, Vernon Davis, who was despatched dwelling. In the meantime on the head of the pack, there was a four-way tie for first place.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama, Justina Machado and AJ McLean every earned all nines, giving them every 27 factors. Skai Jackson, who only a couple weeks in the past had the very best rating, fell down to simply 18 factors when her TikTok dance (OK, her dance to a popular TikTok song) did not impress.

Pair the flip flopping scores with the voting course of that also absolutely boggles the mind and we simply really feel like we’re witnessing chaos on a weekly foundation. It is not dangerous—simply form of wild and unpredictable—and right here within the subsequent couple of weeks, it should begin feeling much more like Tyra Banks is simply selecting the underside two out of a hat.