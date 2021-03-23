It’s day 3 on the WN Hub. More talks and discussions from App Annie, Roblox, Nutaku, and others are planned.

The platform uses UTC + 1 (London time).

9:00 Q1 Mobile Gaming Lookback (Paul Barnes, General Manager at App Annie)

9:45 Opportunities in the Chinese mobile communications market. This is how you prepare for a successful start (Aaron Denford, Marketing Manager at APPTUTTI).

10:30 PANEL DISCUSSION: What’s hot and new on the UA Frontier? (TikTok, Sprinklr, RoasUp, Wargaming, InnoGAmes, AdSide Media)

16:00 Creating for the Metaverse: A Conversation with Roblox Developers (Matt Curtis, VP of Developer Relations at Roblox)

16:45 Game Economy 101 – Practical advice for economy design and balancing (Nick Murray, F2P Product, Live Ops and Monetization Advisor at Gamesconsulting.net)

17:30 The possibilities of monetizing games through advertising (Patrick Wilkens, VP Mobile at Azerion)

18:15 The explosion of adult games (Jorge Rosales, Business Development at Nutaku)

The full schedule can be downloaded here.