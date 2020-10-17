Deja Vu All Over Once more? How the Media Obtained It Mistaken in 2016

Election Day is now simply 17 days away, and we’re starting to listen to the media dismiss Trump’s possibilities, simply as they did 4 years in the past. “By each single publicly obtainable measure, Donald Trump is dropping this race,” ABC’s Jon Karl proclaimed on the September 29 World Information Tonight.

“New NBC polling exhibiting Biden practically doubling his lead, with a 14-point benefit over Trump,” NBC’s Ali Vitali crowed on the October 4 Nightly Information.

4 days in a while the CBS Night Information, correspondent Ed O’Keefe all however known as the race: “The CBS Information Battleground Tracker reveals Biden main in sufficient states to recover from the 2 hundred seventy electoral votes he’ll have to win.”

They could possibly be proper, after all. However all of us keep in mind how assured the media had been that Trump would lose in 2016. At this level in that marketing campaign, ABC’s Karl was suggesting “not only a loss, however a blowout,” whereas then-CBS anchor Scott Pelley assured liberals: “No candidate down this far this late has ever recovered.” This is a video reminder of what voters had been listening to from the media again then:

So what had been the polls telling them again then? At this precise level within the 2016 race (October 22, since that 12 months’s November 8 election was 5 days later than it’s this 12 months), the RealClearPolitics polling average had Trump trailing Hillary Clinton by 6.1 factors (48.0% vs. 41.9%).

FiveThirtyEight’s polling average had Trump at 39.2% vs. 45.5% for Clinton. And their odds of Trump winning, as of October 22, 2016: 14%, vs. 86% probability of a Clinton victory. These odds narrowed in the course of the closing two weeks of the marketing campaign, however by no means foresaw Trump’s victory.

These gaps in favor of the Democrats are a bit of wider this 12 months, however not terribly so: The current RCP average provides Biden a considerably greater lead of 9 factors (51.3% vs. 41.3% for Trump). FiveThirtyEight’s polling spread can also be greater than it was 4 years in the past (Trump 41.8% vs. Biden’s 52.4%).

Their current odds of Trump winning, as of October 17, are fairly near what we noticed at this level in 2016: 12%, vs. 87% for Biden.

However you solely should look again 4 years to see that polls and pundits will be mistaken, particularly with greater than two weeks to go. You’d have thought the media would have discovered their lesson.