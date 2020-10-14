Demi Lovato Goes Off On Trump In Highly effective ‘Commander In Chief’ Tune: ‘Do You Get Off On Ache?’

Transfer over, ‘Battle Tune.’ Demi Lovato delivered a scalding takedown of President Donald Trump’s ‘egocentric’ greed, denial of local weather change, and COVID-19 response in her new observe.

Demi Lovato has by no means been one to shrink back from politics, and he or she went exhausting when dragging Donald Trump in “Commander In Chief.” Within the track, launched Oct. 14, the 28-year-old singer directs her fury on the present U.S. President over his failed insurance policies, greed, and cruelty. “Haven’t they suffered sufficient? / However you possibly can’t get sufficient of / Shuttin’ down systеms for personal gain /Fightin’ fires with flyers and prayin’ for rain / Do you gеt off on ache? / We’re not pawns in your sport

“Commander in Chief, actually / If I did the stuff you do / I couldn’t sleep, severely,” she sings on the refrain, per Genius, ending it with a knockout line about how Trump, 74, got here down with COVID-19 after downplaying the severity of the pandemic. “Do you even know the reality? / We’re in a state of disaster, persons are dyin’ / Whilst you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief, how does it really feel to nonetheless / Be capable of breathe?”

Demi writing what’s spiritually a Donald Trump diss observe isn’t a surprise. She was a proud supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential election and performed at that year’s Democratic National Convention. Since Trump’s election, Demi has been an outspoken critic of the president. “Be the f-cking chief we’d like you to be,” Demi demanded of Donald in a message posted to her Instagram Story in June, following the protests over George Floyd’s killing. “I’m truly begging you as a result of we’re caught with you till November. Then you’ll have to pay on your silence, lack of management, and motion.”

“There’s been so many instances that I’ve wished to put in writing the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions,” she instructed CNN when discussing the track. “After which I believed, I don’t actually truly wish to try this, and I believed a method that I may do that’s writing a track and releasing it for the entire world to listen to after which he has to reply these inquiries to everybody and never simply me.”

The “Nonetheless Have Me” singer additionally mentioned her resolution to leap into the political waters and the way that places her susceptible to a “shut up and sing”-level backlash. “You’re damned in the event you do, you’re damned in the event you don’t,” she instructed CNN. “You possibly can record Taylor Swift as an ideal instance of that precise saying … for years she got trashed as a result of she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights and he or she type of took a again seat and now she’s become very political, and there are folks which are sad with that too. It’s simply, like, you need to reside what feels genuine to you. To me, that’s utilizing my platform to talk out in regards to the issues that I see which are incorrect.”