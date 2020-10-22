Democrats Deny Lindsey Graham The Highlight By Boycotting Barrett Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham is relying on getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to win reelection for him, however Democrats denied him the highlight by boycotting the vote.

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made it clear Wednesday that Democrats had no plans to “grant this course of any additional legitimacy by taking part in a committee markup of this nomination simply twelve days earlier than the fruits of an election that’s already underway.”

All 10 Democrats on the 22-member committee boycotted the vote and stuffed their empty seats within the committee room with posters of people that danger dropping their medical health insurance if the Inexpensive Care Act is dismantled. Democrats argued all through Barrett’s affirmation listening to final week that she would vote with different conservative justices to overturn the 2010 well being care legislation. The excessive courtroom is scheduled to listen to oral arguments in a case difficult the legislation on Nov. 10.

Sen. Graham is locked in a useless warmth with Democrat Jaime Harrison within the South Carolina Senate race. Graham has made confirming Barrett the centerpiece of his marketing campaign for reelection. He was relying on wall-to-wall cable information protection of the committee vote, however CNN and MSNBC didn’t cowl him.

Democrats weren’t prepared to be props in a sham course of, and give him a platform, so Graham didn’t get the free media that he wanted, and Senate Democrats made it clear via their actions that they think about this seat stolen, and in the event that they win again the Senate, they are going to proper this mistaken carried out by Graham, McConnell, and Trump towards the American folks.

