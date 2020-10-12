Dems This, Dems That: ABC Boasts Dems ‘Remarkably United’ Towards ACB

Monday’s Senate Judiciary Committee listening to for Decide Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Courtroom was attended by Republicans, Democrats, and the Decide herself. However the protection of the occasion, throughout ABC’s World Information Tonight, sounded extra like a spotlight reel for the left. Senior nationwide correspondent Terry Moran repeatedly boasted ‘Democrats this’ and ‘Democrats that’ whereas counseled them for being “remarkably united” in opposition to Decide Barrett.
Anchor David Muir made it clear from the get-go that they have been going to be a megaphone for the Democrats on the committee. “Democrats warn well being care protection for thousands and thousands of Individuals, together with these with pre-existing circumstances, is on the road with this nomination, with a significant case earlier than the court docket simply days after the election,” he introduced within the opening tease.
After Muir repeated that line in his lead as much as the video portion of the phase, Moran kicked off by gushing about how “Democrats, in a shock, modified the script.”
Including: “For as soon as, remarkably united, one after one other, the Democrats argued that this affirmation threatens all Individuals well being care and protections for pre-existing circumstances.” He adopted that up with a soundbite of Senator stolen valor, aka Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) railing in opposition to Barrett.
Flouting the Structure, Moran famous that Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) precisely recalled that late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had as soon as stated that presidents ought to fill vacant seats in an election yr; however then gleefully retold how Democratic “Senator Amy Klobuchar pointedly reminded Graham of Ginsburg’s ultimate want, that her seat wouldn’t be stuffed till a brand new president is put in.”
After all, he additionally needed to tout what one-half of the media’s 2020 Democratic ticket needed to say on the listening to:
MORAN: Democratic vp nominee Senator Kamala Harris showing by distant hyperlink additionally invoking Ginsburg with a dire warning about Decide Barrett.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): By changing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with somebody who will undo her legacy, President Trump is making an attempt to roll again Individuals’ rights for many years to come back.
“However well being care was the Democrats’ primary line of assault and it acquired private. Sharing shifting tales of constituents who depend upon the Inexpensive Care Act,” Moran continued to fawn.
In certainly one of his few mentions of what Republicans did within the listening to, Moran chided GOP senators for defending Decide Barrett’s Catholic religion:
MORAN: Democrats steered away from any point out of Decide Barrett’s Catholic religion, in distinction to her 2017 affirmation hearings for the appeals court docket. However Republicans nonetheless accused them of utilizing her religion in opposition to her.
SEN. JONI ENRST (R-IA): Your political opponents wish to paint you as is a TV or cartoon model of a spiritual radical.
SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): That’s an try to carry again the times of the non secular check.
And any Republican bashing session wouldn’t be full with out some masks shaming. “Barrett herself sat stoically for 5 hours, carrying a masks, which she hadn’t completed in her Rose Backyard nomination ceremony,” Moran ripped. “And when she eliminated it to talk, she spoke of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose considered philosophy she shares.”
ABC’s World Information Tonight
October 12, 2020
DAVID MUIR: Additionally tonight, the Supreme Courtroom affirmation listening to for President Trump’s nominee, Decide Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats warn well being care protection for thousands and thousands of Individuals, together with these with pre-existing circumstances, is on the road with this nomination, with a significant case earlier than the court docket simply days after the election. Decide Barrett in the present day saying “courts will not be designed to unravel each downside or proper each improper in our public life.”
MUIR: And now to that Supreme Courtroom showdown I discussed off the highest tonight. The Senate Judiciary committee opening its affirmation listening to for President Trump’s nominee, Decide Amy Coney Barrett. Decide Barrett escorted into the room this morning, her youngsters introduced in individually to observe.
Democrats united of their message in the present day, one after one other arguing that her nomination places well being care protection for thousands and thousands of Individuals, together with pre-existing circumstances, on the road. With that main case earlier than the court docket simply days after the election.
And choose Barrett telling the committee in the present day the “courts will not be designed to unravel each downside or proper each improper in our public life.” ABC’s Terry Moran has coated the court docket for years for us.
[Cuts to video]
TERRY MORAN: The stage was set, a socially distanced listening to room however Democrats, in a shock, modified the script. For as soon as, remarkably united, one after one other, the Democrats argued that this affirmation threatens all Individuals well being care and protections for pre-existing circumstances.
SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): Stripping well being care from thousands and thousands of Individuals throughout a pandemic, that is actually what’s at stake.
MORAN: On the opposite facet, Republicans have been brimming with confidence, for good motive, they have the votes. Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham even acknowledging that no Supreme Courtroom justice has ever been confirmed so near Election Day.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): My Democratic colleagues will say this has by no means been completed, and so they’re proper on this regard: No person, I feel, has ever been confirmed in an election yr previous July.
MORAN: Graham additionally cited the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who stated presidents are elected for 4 years, not three, and so can nominate justices all through their phrases. However Senator Amy Klobuchar pointedly reminded Graham of Ginsburg’s ultimate want, that her seat wouldn’t be stuffed till a brand new president is put in.
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): This is not Donald Trump’s nation, it’s yours. This should not be Donald Trump’s choose. It ought to be yours.
MORAN: Democratic vp nominee Senator Kamala Harris showing by distant hyperlink additionally invoking Ginsburg with a dire warning about Decide Barrett.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): By changing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with somebody who will undo her legacy, President Trump is making an attempt to roll again Individuals’ rights for many years to come back.
MORAN: However well being care was the Democrats’ primary line of assault and it acquired private. Sharing shifting tales of constituents who depend upon the Inexpensive Care Act. With the Supreme Courtroom scheduled to take up that legislation only a week after the election.
Democrats steered away from any point out of Decide Barrett’s Catholic religion, in distinction to her 2017 affirmation hearings for the appeals court docket. However Republicans nonetheless accused them of utilizing her religion in opposition to her.
SEN. JONI ENRST (R-IA): Your political opponents wish to paint you as is a TV or cartoon model of a spiritual radical.
SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): That’s an try to carry again the times of the non secular check.
MORAN: Barrett herself sat stoically for 5 hours, carrying a masks, which she hadn’t completed in her Rose Backyard nomination ceremony. And when she eliminated it to talk, she spoke of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose considered philosophy she shares.
JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT: A choose should apply the legislation as it’s written, not as she needs it have been. Generally that method meant reaching outcomes that he didn’t like.
MORAN: And on the important thing points that would come earlier than her —
BARRETT: Courts will not be designed to unravel each downside or proper each improper in our public life.
MORAN: Most of Barrett’s youngsters have been seated behind her. The mom of seven from the South and Midwest speaking about her roots. If confirmed, she could be the one justice to not have attended an ivy league faculty.
BARRETT: I’d be the one sitting justice who did not attend faculty at Harvard or Yale, however I’m assured that Notre Dame might maintain its personal and possibly I might even train them a factor or two about soccer.
