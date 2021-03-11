Not everyone who succeeds in life was necessarily a successful student who graduated at the top of their class, or even graduated from high school.

For those in need of a second chance, adult education through the Branch Intermediate School District is a local option.

Destiney Everline is one of those students. She dropped out of high school at first chance and was a mother at 17.

Now Everline is a student at Glen Oaks Community College and was named Best Academic Achiever in February.

“As one of the top 10 percent of the college’s best and brightest students, you have been nominated to join the world’s largest prestigious honor society, the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, the Alpha Delta Omega Chapter in Glen Oaks.” Ben Fries, GOCC advisor, announced this in a letter.

Everline talked about what it took to get a GED.

“You just have to do it,” said Everline. “I kept making excuses. You will never get anywhere if you don’t start. You have to start somewhere. “

For a long time, one of her excuses had to be there for her children. Then her children became the reason she stopped apologizing.

“Something really big has happened in my life and I said I have to do this for myself. I have to do this for her, ”said Everline.

After buckling up, Everline earned her GED in about eight weeks, said Jan Storrs, BISD director of adult education.

Everline said she cried when she learned she passed the GED test.

“It was a great achievement for me,” she said. “I’ve gained so much confidence.”

Everline’s has advice for those who put it off.

“Get in and do it,” she said.

Another BISD adult education student, Lybia Alsoofi, was recently nominated for the Coalition for Adult Primary Education, Great Adults, for 2021. She didn’t get the award, but being nominated was an honor, Storrs said.

Adult education last year was different from all of life, but in addition to the GED program, they also offer courses for English second language learners and currently have additional reading support for those who need help, Storrs said. The summer school is offered to a limited extent for GED and ESL.

“We are currently exploring the possibility of piloting a GED satellite program in Union City this spring,” she said.

For more information, please contact Jan Storrs at (269) 580-6399.