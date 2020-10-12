Deranged Trump Threatens To Kiss His Whole Viewers As a result of He Thinks He’s COVID Immune

Trump thinks that he’s now immune from the coronavirus, and advised his Florida rally crowd that he would kiss all of them.

Trump mentioned, “One factor with me, the great half. I went by means of it. They now say I’m immune. I really feel so highly effective. I’ll stroll into that viewers. I’ll stroll in there, kiss everybody in that viewers. I’ll kiss the fellows and the gorgeous girls. Everybody. I’ll simply offer you a giant fats kiss.”

Video:

“They are saying I am immune. I really feel so highly effective. I will watch into that viewers, I will stroll in there, kiss everybody in that viewers. I will kiss the fellows and the gorgeous girls.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/JvhmagVrVA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020

Trump’s declare that he’s now proof against the coronavirus was a lie. Scientists are warning that there are cases of reinfection, and the second infection is often worse than the first. There is no such thing as a proof that an individual develops immunity to the coronavirus after having it. It’s attainable, however Trump’s declare was not confirmed.

Donald Trump doubtless isn’t immune from the coronavirus, and the one certain manner that he may make everybody at that rally sick, together with reinfecting himself, would be to have close contact with an audience that is not socially distanced or wearing masks.

