Determined Trump marketing campaign trots out Melania to make partisan assaults

Oh, my. Placing a partisan agenda above the American folks’s well-being and as an alternative making an attempt to divide and govern via confusion and concern … gosh, how dare these dastardly Democrats do such a factor!

“Allow us to additionally not overlook what the Democrats selected to concentrate on when COVID-19 first got here into our nation,” Melania provided. “Whereas the President was taking decisive motion to maintain the American folks protected, the Democrats had been losing American taxpayer {dollars} in a sham impeachment.”

Um. Let’s turn to the timeline, lets?

The Senate’s vote on Trump’s impeachment trial was on February 5, three days after Trump restricted travel from China, a restriction that got here later than different nations and was incomplete, reasonably than “decisive motion.” On the time, Trump stated, “Effectively, we just about shut it down coming in from China. … We will’t have hundreds of individuals coming in who could have this downside, the coronavirus. So we’re going to see what occurs, however we did shut it down, sure.”

Trump continued downplaying the specter of the virus—deliberately, because it turned out, with full data that it was a critical hazard—for greater than a month. For instance, February 12, every week after Senate Republicans acquitted him: “We’ve a really small variety of folks within the nation, proper now, with it. It’s like round 12. Lots of them are getting higher. Some are absolutely recovered already. So we’re in superb form.”

February 25: “I believe that’s an issue that’s going to go away.”

February 27: “It’s going to vanish. At some point, it’s like a miracle, it’s going to disappear.”

February 28: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. … And that is their new hoax.”

March 5, one month after the Senate vote: “With roughly 100,000 CoronaVirus circumstances worldwide, and three,280 deaths, the US, due to fast motion on closing our borders, has, as of now, solely 129 circumstances (40 Individuals introduced in) and 11 deaths.”

March 7: “We’re doing very effectively and we’ve executed a implausible job.”

Against this, Joe Biden warned, “We aren’t ready for a pandemic. Trump has rolled again progress President Obama and I made to strengthen world well being safety. We’d like management that builds public belief, focuses on actual threats, and mobilizes the world to cease outbreaks earlier than they attain our shores”—earlier than the coronavirus emerged in China.

On January 27, he responded to the information of the rising outbreak, writing “The outbreak of a brand new coronavirus, which has already infected more than 2,700 folks and killed over 80 in China, will worsen earlier than it will get higher. Circumstances have been confirmed in a dozen international locations, with not less than 5 in the US. There’ll probably be extra,” and detailing preparedness measures that ought to have been taken.

Senate Minority Chief Schumer known as on Trump to declare a national emergency on January 26. Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a plan for combating the outbreak on January 28.

Democrats had been responding early—sure, even in the course of the impeachment course of, strolling and chewing gum on the identical time—whereas Trump continued downplaying the risk for weeks and bragging that his too-little-too-late China journey restrictions had executed all that wanted to be executed. That’s what Melania continues to brag about, regardless of the info. As a result of in any other case, they must admit they don’t have anything.