Diddy Pays Lease For Struggling Miami Households For The Holidays

Sean “Diddy” Combs just lately helped out a lot of Miami residents that might have doubtlessly misplaced their houses simply three days earlier than the beginning of the brand new 12 months.

People stories that the 51-year-old hip-hop mogul teamed up together with his Sean Combs Basis to help practically 200 households by paying their hire. He additionally supplied most of the households with $50 present playing cards, money, and private hygiene merchandise important for added safety in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

If that didn’t already make the vacations a contact sweeter, Diddy partnered with Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, which Individuals defines as “ a corporation with a aim to encourage younger folks to have a productive life-style that can finally make them turn into self-sufficient shareholders within the economic system by giving them a safe household atmosphere to hopefully stop them from succumbing to destructive peer stress.”

This initiative will collaborate with Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemonwith, native philanthropist Michael Gardner, and Headliner Market Group.

Earlier this 12 months, Diddy made a digital dance-a-thon fundraiser that amassed greater than $3.4 million in donations. It went to the non-profit humanitarian group Direct Relief, which provides medical gear to communities impacted by poverty.