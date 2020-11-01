Eating Whereas Black: Viral Video Reveals Black Couple Being Kicked Out Of ATL Restaurant For Sneakers

A sushi restaurant in Atlanta is being accused of racism after kicking out a Black man and his spouse for carrying white sneakers. On Wednesday (October 28), a video posted to social media exhibits legal professional Kaylan Colbert and her husband being requested to go away Umi Sushi in Buckhead for carrying all-white Nike Air Pressure Ones.

Confused, the person identified that different folks together with a white lady on the bar, had been additionally carrying sneakers. Kaylan Colbert, spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta, and mentioned she and her husband had been celebrating her birthday and had been already seated after they had been requested to go away.

“As we had been strolling out although my husband observed a girl on the bar had on tennis sneakers and that’s when every thing had gone out the window at that time, as a result of there aren’t any guidelines right here for some folks, just for others,” Colbert mentioned, including she was the one who filmed the incident. “In the event you’re going to have guidelines, they need to apply to everybody and never just a few folks.”

Because the encounter moved exterior, the dialog escalated as the person demanded solutions as to why he was being kicked out. In addition they went backwards and forwards because the restaurant’s proprietor Farshid Arshid entered the dialog and additional antagonized the couple.

Colbert posted on Instagram that Arshid referred to as her husband a “zero” and complained that he didn’t know why they let “these folks” in Buckhead.