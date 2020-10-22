DNI Ratcliffe Unintentionally Destroys Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

Trump’s personal Director of Nationwide Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, unintentionally destroyed Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

As Greg Sargent of The Washington Post noted:

However the different factor Ratcliffe mentioned about Iran is actually vital. Right here it’s:

Iran is distributing different content material to incorporate a video that means that people may solid fraudulent ballots, even from abroad. This video, and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots, will not be true.

You don’t say, DNI Ratcliffe. By the way in which, who else has been making such claims about fraudulent ballots?

Why, Trump has, after all. And so has his legal professional normal, William P. Barr. And so has the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Iran attacked the election to harm Donald Trump story has come unglued pretty shortly largely as a result of immediate pushback from Democrats who noted that Ratcliffe was saying something different from what they were told in their classified briefing.

The opposite shoe that dropped to assist kill this story was Donald Trump himself dancing everywhere in the information by releasing the video of his disastrous 60 Minutes interview.

Ratcliffe thought that he was serving to Trump, however he truly destroyed the spine of the Trump plan to contest the election with a declare of widespread mail-in voting fraud.

Because the election heads into its remaining days, every little thing goes fallacious for Trump.

