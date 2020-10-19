DNI Shoots Down CBS, NBC ‘Hypothesis’ Russia Behind Hunter Biden Scandal

Late final week, CBS tried to get out in entrance of the Hunter Biden e mail and laptop computer scandal by claiming, with out proof, that the bombshell information being reported by The New York Submit was the result of Russian hackers. Admitting it was baseless “hypothesis” on their half, Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan doubled down on their declare over the weekend. However to their dismay, Monday, Director of Nationwide Intelligence John Ratcliffe shot down their fictitious claims, which they covered-up.

It was the same baseless accusation NBC senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell had peddled on Monday’s At present.

On the prime of Fox Information Channel’s Particular Report, senior political correspondent Mike Emanuel described how the DNI had “poured chilly water on these looking for to dismiss the purported Hunter Biden e mail and laptop computer story, after legislation enforcement and intelligence officers have been largely silent.”

Emanuel famous that it was seemingly Ratcliffe’s feedback got here in response to infamous liar Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (CA), who had pushed the Russian connection on CNN not too long ago.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop computer shouldn’t be a part of some Russian disinformation marketing campaign,” Ratcliffe stated. “This has nothing to do with the intelligence group or Russian disinformation. If it was, I might know that. So, to be clear, it isn’t.”

And Schiff’s feedback sounded conveniently just like what CBS had been peddling since final week. “Clearly, the origins of this complete smear are from the Kremlin and the President is just too completely satisfied to have Kremlin assist in making an attempt to amplify it,” Schiff instructed Wolf Blitzer.

Additional burying CBS’s baseless “hypothesis” underneath the information, Emanuel reported how he and Fox Information had obtained a photograph of the pc restore receipt with what seemed to be Hunter’s signature:

Fox Information has obtained new photographs, together with what seems to be a receipt from the Wilmington, Delaware, pc restore store signed by Hunter Biden, which additionally contained an e mail and mobile phone quantity for him. And documentation from the FBI’s interplay with store proprietor John Paul McIsaac, which confirmed the bureau took possession of an alleged Hunter Biden laptop computer and exterior arduous drive final December.

He went on to notice, that of the emails Fox Information had obtained which purportedly confirmed Biden household corruption in Ukraine and China, that “a kind of China emails was verified as being genuine by a supply on the e-mail chain.”

That was one of many different causes CBS’s suggestion that Russia had stolen the emails from Ukrainian vitality firm Burisma (as Brennan did) made no sense. Why would that firm have Hunter’s correspondence with a Chinese language agency? And why would they’ve the opposite salacious materials that the Submit reported was on the laptop computer handed over to the FBI?

Senate Homeland Safety Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) was demanding the FBI testify earlier than his committee as to why they had been sitting on the damaging data, Emanuel instructed viewers.

Including: “A gaggle of Home Republicans led by Andy Biggs of Arizona is now calling on Legal professional Normal Invoice Barr to nominate a particular counsel to research Vice President Biden’s dealings together with his son and Hunter’s enterprise companions.”

As a substitute of reporting on all of this, ABC’s World Information Tonight, CBS Night Information, and NBC Nightly Information had been clutching their pearls as a result of Trump had dared to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci.

