Dodgers beat Tampa to win World Collection

Los Angeles Dodgers aid pitcher Julio Urias and catcher Austin Barnes rejoice beating the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have received their first World Collection in 32 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to safe a 4-2 win within the best-of-seven championship.

Corey Seager gave LA the lead and Mookie Betts hit a house run within the sixth inning to seal victory.

Seager was later named named the collection’ Most Useful Participant

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was withdrawn halfway by means of the sport after it was confirmed he had examined optimistic for Covid-19.

