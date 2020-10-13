Dr. 90210 Affected person Is Fed Up “Wrestling With That Bitch Gravity” & Prepared for a Face Raise – E! On-line

Endlessly younger on the within and exterior.

Tonight’s all-new episode of Dr. 90210 launched Barbara, a 60-year-old affected person who appears like she’s in her 30s. Nevertheless, as she defined previous to her session with Dr. Michelle Lee, “After I look within the mirror, that is not what I am seeing.”

“Each morning I stand up and I am wrestling with that bitch gravity…and daily, she’s f–king profitable!” Barbara declared. “And I am sick of it.”

She added that her confidence is so low that she hasn’t “had any motion” for 5 years.

“As you become old as a feminine, it is unlucky, however we do change into just a little bit invisible,” Barbara stated in a confessional. “F–k that. I am so not completed with residing but. Now could be the time to make these life modifications.”

And with that, she was prepared to fulfill Dr. Lee—who the self-described “plastic surgeon groupie” dubbed “an artist”—to debate the thought of a facelift!

On the appointment, Barbara defined that she wasn’t making this resolution on a whim; She was making ready to maneuver to Chicago after 31 years of residing in Los Angeles.